Use AI to create podcasts, the most powerful podcast recording software in history, Adobe Podcast, apply for a trial now

Adobe rolls out new AI technology in Photoshop and Adobe Podcast to revolutionize image and sound editing

Adobe has made significant strides in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, releasing new features in both Photoshop and Adobe Podcast. These enhancements promise to take image and sound editing to new heights, offering users unparalleled creative possibilities.

The latest AI functionality in Photoshop 2024 has officially launched, igniting much anticipation amongst digital creators and designers. Notably, the AI function is now made available for free until November 1st, with the option to possibly extend usage at a cost in the future. Those interested can check out the link for more details: https://vocus.cc/article/652cea00fd897800019fa255.

In the case of Adobe Podcast, the unveiling of two powerful tools, namely Enhance Speech and Mic Check, has taken center stage. These tools are designed to provide digital creators and broadcasters with the ability to significantly improve the quality of their recordings. Additionally, Adobe Podcast offers automatic transcription of conversations into synchronized text, eliminating the cumbersome task of waveform searches and streamlining the sound editing process.

With its multi-person remote connection recording feature, Adobe Podcast Remote enables seamless simultaneous recording by multiple individuals. Combined with AI sound enhancement, this function addresses the issue of inconsistent sound quality caused by various devices, making the production process more fluid and efficient.

The Beta version of Adobe Podcast is currently available for application, with no charges for use at this stage. Interested users are encouraged to try out this innovative platform as soon as possible.

To take advantage of the new AI technology in Photoshop and the groundbreaking features in Adobe Podcast, the links provided above can be visited for more information and subscription. Adobe also offers limited-time discounts, making it a great time to explore these cutting-edge tools for image and sound editing.

In conclusion, Adobe is leading the way in the digital era of image and sound production with these new offerings. To support the creators and innovators behind these technologies, individuals are encouraged to consider sponsoring their work.

