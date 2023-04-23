Use Galaxy Special Edition SD8 Gen 2 with 12GB RAM version! Galaxy Tab S9+ parameter exposure

【MOBILE】As Samsung’s key tablet products of the year, Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra, some hardware configurations and test parameters have been circulated on the Internet earlier. The Galaxy Tab S9+, which is a product of the same series, was also found to have suspected parameter information uploaded to the GeekBench web page of the testing tool earlier.

As can be seen from the pictures captured by the test tool GeekBench webpage, there is a Samsung device with model number SM-X816B, which is the test parameters of the rumored high-end tablet model Galaxy Tab S9+, which was uploaded earlier. According to the information displayed on the website, the device uses a Qualcomm chip code-named kalama; plus its main core clock speed reaches 3.36GHz, it can be seen from the data that it is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy special version chipset equipped with the Galaxy S23 series of the same factory same.

The suspected Galaxy Tab S9+ test device has 12GB of RAM, pre-loaded with Android 13, and obtained a “GeekBench 6” score of 1,974 single-core and 5,194 multi-core, which is the current top performance level of Android tablets. Based on the existing information, Tab S9+ should retain the signature S Pen function, and will be equipped with at least 256GB capacity UFS 4.0 storage version for users to choose. As for information such as screen specifications, body design, and corresponding accessories, further information will be announced.

