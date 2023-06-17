For a long time, WhatsApp stuck to the “one number, one smartphone” solution. However, this is now outdated as users have become much more flexible and often have multiple devices and numbers. A new function aims to remedy this.

WhatsApp recently introduced the option of using one account on multiple smartphones at the same time. The company is also working on being able to link the profile to a unique name instead of a phone number. Now an innovation is being tested in the beta phase that allows the use of multiple WhatsApp accounts in the app.

New function makes emergency solution superfluous

So far there are two ways to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on one device. One of them is to install both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business and use the apps independently with two different numbers. The other is “app cloning” – a feature only available on Android smartphones. This allows two instances of an app to be installed on a smartphone. Some manufacturers offer them ex works, while others require a workaround.

As reported by insider WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature that will allow multiple accounts to be used within one app. For the time being, the test only runs with the beta version of WhatsApp Business for Android (update 2.23.13.5). Switching between different accounts is done here via a new menu in the settings.

According to WABetaInfo, the function should also be compatible with the standard version of WhatsApp. This would allow users to switch between a private and a work account, for example. The advantage over using multiple WhatsApp accounts with two independent apps is easier management. Because only one account is active at any time, notifications for the work account no longer appear when you switch to the private one. Nevertheless, the simultaneous use of the individual accounts on other smartphones or in WhatsApp Web is still possible.

Use multiple WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone

Currently, the feature is still in development and is only available to WhatsApp Business beta testers. The implementation can therefore still change before the final version. In the future, however, it should be possible to add multiple WhatsApp accounts and switch between them in the settings.

In the new menu is the button add account to be found, via which users can log in with an additional phone number. In the same menu, you can also select an account for active use. It is currently unknown how many accounts the feature is limited to. However, you can register with at least three different accounts.

