Use of gaming technologies in simulation calculations

Merkle CAE Solutions: Optimization of human representations in engineering calculation models

Final modeling of an operating room with operating room staff. (Image source: @Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH)

Human influences are relevant in medical technology, space travel or in the area of ​​clean rooms; Movement changes air flows, breathing, clothing and body temperatures are influencing factors. Merkle CAE Solutions shows how detailed scenarios can already be modeled, networked and calculated by calculating an operating room with the interdisciplinary use of gaming technologies.

Engineering simulations are penetrating into more and more areas due to their enormous advantages. When it comes to machines and buildings, simple 3D CAD models can be read into calculation models and used. In contrast, there are often no satisfactory sources available for modeling scenarios with people. However, there are many possible influences. Merkle CAE Solutions interacts with gaming design experts to display and calculate clothing and motion sequences.

People are represented as a 3D model using photos, videos and lidar scans. In order to calculate the complete scene including human movements, a computational network of the respective person including clothing is generated. “If we transfer the human factor with all possibilities into the simulation, our customers will have even more diverse and insightful insights. We are currently working successfully on intelligently mapping the not inconsiderable computational effort involved in depicting people, including their clothing,” says Stefan Merkle, Managing Partner of Merkle CAE Solutions.

When it comes to other factors such as movement sequences or body heat, Merkle CAE Solutions works together with ICCAS in Leipzig, OTH Amberg Weiden, DLR and OHB on a research project to integrate human influences in simulation calculations. The results of this project will be published in due course.

Image source: @Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH

The company Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH in Heidenheim was founded in 1989 as Merkle & Partner GbR by aerospace engineer Stefan Merkle. Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH is one of the first and leading service providers for engineering calculations and simulations in Germany. At the headquarters in Heidenheim and the branches in Wolfsburg, Homburg/Saar and Erfurt, the 50 employees work on around 500 customer projects every year in the core areas of structural analysis, flow simulation and virtual product development. Customers include well-known companies from mechanical and plant engineering, aerospace technology, the automotive industry, the consumer goods industry and shipbuilding.

company contact

MERKLE CAE SOLUTIONS GmbH

Stefan Merkle

Friedrichstrasse 1

89518 Heidenheim

07321 9343-0

07321 9343-20

Press contact

KOKON – Digitales Marketing

Marion Graves

Lindenstrasse 6

72666 Neckartailfingen

0711 52855500

0711 52855509

