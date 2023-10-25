Use these selection criteria to find the right tradesman software

Digitalization is already making business processes easier in many industries, and craft businesses have also increasingly taken advantage of these opportunities in recent years. One possibility is to introduce craftsman software that can help you work more efficiently. But which software is the right one and which criteria should be taken into account when selecting it?

Increasing efficiency in the trade: These are the advantages offered by tradesman software

Whether it’s digital time recording that makes everyday work easier or detailed key figures and order costs that increase precision – craftsman software offers craft companies various options for optimizing their business processes. Convincing advantages arise particularly through the efficient use of craftsman software:

Smooth processes: If everything is covered in one software so that the workshop, office and construction site are connected, processes such as order processing work seamlessly.

Digital automation: The recurring tasks in craft businesses such as calculations or billing can be automated thanks to a software solution and supported by assistants. This means fewer errors and effort.

Comprehensive overview: No matter whether receivables, liabilities or even projects, employees and capacities – with good software these points can be presented clearly so that those responsible can always keep an overview.

Detailed documentation: If the documentation is complete, craft companies can provide information immediately and subsequent calculations and evaluations can also be carried out. Working times can also be easily recorded using software. Detailed documentation makes it easier to work in compliance with the law.

Legal security: If the software meets the requirements of the GoBD and GDPR, compliance with legal obligations is simplified.

Structured organization: Craftsman software enables central project management, which means that company bosses always have an overview. This also makes coordination easier, from the offer through the processing of an order to the invoice.

Precise work: Software can make working in craft businesses even more profit-oriented and more reliable in terms of calculation, for example by showing the margin during the calculation – order costs can also be viewed at any time. If necessary, the calculation can be adjusted so that the company operates profitably.

Selection criteria for craftsman software: Which solution leads to success?

There are various software solutions that can be used as part of operational processes. Nevertheless, certain criteria should be taken into account when selecting in order to optimize the work processes in craft companies, reduce costs and use resources effectively with the right craftsman software. In order to really benefit from software for tradesmen, it should be easy for employees to work with the software and it should also be possible to implement it flexibly into ongoing processes. In addition, attention should be paid to the following selection criteria:

User-friendliness Compatibility with other systems and interfaces Adaptability to the industry Flexibility Compliance with legal requirements and data security Currentness Mobile usability Support for training and maintenance through service

Step by step to the right tradesman software

In order to find suitable tradesman software, not only these general requirements should be taken into account, individual criteria also play a role depending on your needs. Because not all software solutions offer the same scope of services or the same features. The craftsman software can only be used efficiently if it fits the needs and requirements of the craft business. Companies can find the right software solution with the following steps:

1. Recognize individual needs

First, individual needs must be identified. This means that weak points should be identified so that the appropriate support can be found. Perhaps craft businesses are currently using several isolated solutions instead of relying on one program that combines all functions. Long waiting times for customer inquiries can also be a problem as they affect customer satisfaction if there is no overview of ongoing projects or available capacities and questions cannot be answered quickly. Software can overcome these challenges.

2. Define goals

Craft companies then have to define the goals that should be achieved with the software, such as creating offers more quickly or planning calculations more precisely in order to be able to coordinate projects of all sizes. The defined goals help in selecting the appropriate software.

3. Define features and functions

The next step involves identifying the functions and features that are most important to the craft business. Only then can the software master the challenges and support you in your daily work. Possible functions could include batch management, mobile time recording or industry-specific interfaces to major suppliers. Customization options should also be available to perfectly fit the respective requirements.

4. Seek implementation assistance

When implementing new software, it is always helpful to have support and service from the provider at hand. This means that any problems that arise can be quickly resolved by technical support and everything runs smoothly. Training for employees is also recommended so that the induction is successful and the software solution can be used effectively. The software provider should therefore impress with comprehensive services.

5. Compare providers

As a final step, craft businesses should compare the different providers with the various services and prices in order to know all the options and find the right price-performance ratio for themselves.

Conclusion: Find the right tradesman software with the right selection criteria

If craft companies decide to use a software solution to make their processes run smoothly, create complete documentation or automate recurring tasks, it is crucial to observe the correct selection criteria. Only those who recognize their individual needs and goals, determine the functions that are most important to them and compare providers will find the right tradesman software and can thus embark on the path to a digital future.