Use WhatsApp on multiple devices at the same time: Now possible

WhatsApp has been improving its support for multiple devices for some time. From now on you can finally link other smartphones to an account.

WhatsApp Web was the first step taken by WhatsApp to support multiple devices many years ago. It is still possible today to reflect the messages from the chat service onto a computer. Since then, there has been a great desire for a feature that enables several smartphones to be linked.

Then, a few years ago, it became known that WhatsApp was working on improvements in this area. And in fact, it quickly became possible to use WhatsApp Web on the computer even if the smartphone had no internet connection, which was not possible until then.

It quickly became known that connecting more smartphones was not at the top of the company’s priority list, but that it will definitely come sooner or later. And now the time has come, as the CEO of Meta announces on Facebook and Instagram.

WhatsApp on multiple devices: the update will be rolled out gradually

“Starting today, you can log into a WhatsApp account with up to four smartphones,” writes Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram and Facebook. Then you can see your messages on all devices, even if the primary smartphone is not connected to the Internet.

At the same time, new one-time codes were introduced to add more devices as an alternative to scanning a QR code on the other screen. To get such a code, it is only necessary to enter the phone number of an account.

The new functions will be distributed to all users within the next few weeks.

TechCrunch

