Use WhatsApp on Wear OS smartwatch – how it works

From dpa | Jul 20, 2023 3:36 pm

Write in WhatsApp chats, play voice messages or accept audio calls. You can now do all of this with your smartphone in your pocket if you own a smartwatch with Wear OS.

WhatsApp has arrived on the Play Store as a smartwatch version. If you own a smart watch with Google’s Wear OS operating system, you can now use the messenger on your wrist alongside the smartphone app while the phone is in your pocket.

Call up important functions directly on your wrist

After installing WhatsApp on a compatible smartwatch with Wear OS, you can type chat messages, send reactions, play voice messages. It is now also possible to compose voice messages using the new app. You can also view pictures and use stickers. But muting, blocking or reporting chats is also possible via the watch.

This is where you will find content from Twitter

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Also interesting: These functions are available with WhatsApp

This is how WhatsApp works in Wear OS

The pairing of smartphone and smartwatch on which WhatsApp is installed works as follows: both devices should be close to each other and have Wi-Fi turned on. When you first open the app, the watch will display an eight-digit code. If the smartphone is unlocked, WhatsApp should now open automatically. A pairing dialog will appear in which you must enter and confirm the code. After three incorrect entries, the watch automatically generates a new code.

Not only Google’s own Pixel Watch, but also Samsung Galaxy Watch models and smartwatches from Citizen, Fossil and Mobvoi are compatible with the new WhatsApp app. However, the prerequisite is that Wear OS version 3 is running on the smartwatch.

So far, there is no app in sight for Messenger for the Apple Watch. At the beginning of June, parent company Meta even removed Facebook Messenger from the platform. We have not yet received an answer to TECHBOOK’s request as to whether WhatsApp is in the works for the Apple Watch. In the meantime, check out our article to learn how WhatsApp works on Apple Watch too.

TECHBOOK meint

“After being unveiled at Google’s I/O conference in May, it was only a matter of time before WhatsApp would come to Wear OS smartwatches. The additional functions that an own app offers are quite practical. For example, writing voice messages and previewing them. However, I find it a pity that the app is not available for older smartwatches that cannot update to Wear OS 3. My old Fossil watch gets nothing with it. I also think it’s a mistake that WhatsApp leaves Apple Watch owners out. Especially since, according to Statista, a third of all smartwatches sold come from Apple.” – Adrian Mühlroth, TECHBOOK-Redakteur

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

