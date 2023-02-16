Home Technology Use Your Smartphone as an Xbox Remote – – Gamereactor
Consoles aren’t just for gaming anymore, and haven’t been in a long time. For example, consuming movies and TV shows through their devices (both physical and streaming) is taken for granted for many game console owners.

But it’s not exactly convenient to do this with a controller. They tend to shut down, drain the battery and are not intuitive to use. Fortunately, it’s possible to buy a separate remote, but not everyone wants to invest in it.

Now, Google and Microsoft have announced a solution, the just-released February update for Xbox consoles, the ability to use the Google Home app as a remote. To make this work, all you need to do is:

“To get started, go to the Google Home app on your phone. Pull down to refresh your device, then tap your Xbox console to bring up touch controls. Remote control features include: power on/off, directional navigation, navigation Home, navigate back, play/pause, skip/previous, volume up/down, mute/unmute, and record game clips.

Other new features in the February update include improved power settings that allow your Xbox to use less power (saving money and the environment). Microsoft explained, “Compared to the sleep power option, Shutdown (Energy Saver) can reduce power usage by up to 20 times when turned off”which sounds great.

You now also have the option to jump back to previous groups (parties) you were in via history, for example if you left a group to walk the dog, eat, or something. You don’t have to look for people in groups and invite you, and it’s easy to rejoin instantly, which is also handy if you want to switch between groups.

You can read more about all of this and other news in the February update on Xbox Wire.

