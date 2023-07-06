Useful feature makes communities better

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for communities. Members can suggest new groups to the admins, which then become part of the community along with all users. However, users should always retain control over whether they want to join or not.

A new feature for communities has appeared in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android and is currently being tested. This should give members the opportunity to to propose groups to the administratorsthat fit the community thematically. If the admins decide positively, the group will become part of the community. However, users decide for themselves whether they want to join the community. That doesn’t happen automatically.

The aim of the new suggestion function is to encourage other community members to help discover new groups. So that spam does not occur here, the admins are interposed as decision-makers. It is not yet clear whether communities can also be set in such a way that group suggestions are not possible.

Since it is so far is just a test, full details of the group proposals have not yet come to light. At least we know that admins will be able to decide not only individually about suggestions. You can also accept or reject all suggestions in one go (source: WABetaInfo).

WhatsApp: When will the group suggestions come?

The group proposals are so far only in the Beta version of the Android variant of the messenger popped up. Anyone who takes part in the WhatsApp beta program can test it before anyone else. However, it is not yet clear when the final version of WhatsApp will be expanded to include group suggestions for communities.

