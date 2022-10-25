GeForce RTX 4090 users have repeatedly reported that the 16-pin power connector of the graphics card caught fire and melted during use, causing the owner of this card to start worrying about its safety. According to an earlier test report by the PCI-SIG organization, the 12VHPWR connector of the 16-pin power cable may catch fire due to excessive bending of the wire, and card owners should immediately check whether the graphics card is properly installed.

Some users have posted pictures of the RTX 4090 16-pin power connector blown on Reddit, showing that both the power cord 12VHPWR connector and the graphics card socket are blown. Both users noticed that the screen suddenly turned black during the game, and there were reports that the computer’s cooling fan immediately accelerated to 100% in an attempt to dissipate heat. After inspection, it was found that both the wire connector and the graphics card socket were blown. The two RTX 4090 cards in question are from ASUS and GIGABYTE, but it seems that the problem has nothing to do with the quality of the graphics card itself.

Is the direction of the extremely thick 4-in-1 conversion cable and the new card insertion the culprit?

The GeForce RTX 4090 is the first graphics card to use the PCIe Gen 5 12+4-pin 12VHPWR power connector specification, and the RTX 4080 16GB, which will be launched next month, will also be used. Since most users are still using older power supply units (PSUs), all manufacturers that release RTX 4090 graphics cards will include a 4×8-pin to 16-pin adapter cable for users to use. However, this patch cord combines 4 thick wires into one, so it is quite thick and heavy. In addition, this time NVIDIA designed the RTX 4090, unlike the RTX 3090, so that the direction of the plug-in line is horizontal with the direction of the PCB, but perpendicular to the PCB, so that the The actual installation height is greatly increased. It is difficult for users who use a case with a width of 22cm or less to install the side panels. Some users will bend the wires to accommodate the side panels, but this will cause the wires to heat up.

PCI-SIG found issues in August

According to reports, in fact, PCI-SIG, which is responsible for formulating PCI, PCI Express and other standards, issued a test report as early as August, pointing out that if the 16-pin PCIe Gen 5 power cable is bent excessively, it will start to heat up after about 2.5 hours of use. Burning may occur after hours.

The cable manufacturer Cablemod issued a guideline for the 12VHPWR connector, pointing out that if the wire is bent close to the connector, the terminal will become loose or dislocated inside the connector, resulting in uneven internal load of the wire and increasing the risk of overheating damage. And this risk is greatly increased when the wire is buckled horizontally. Cablemod recommends Do not bend the wire close to the connector, keep a minimum distance of 35mm before bending, and do not bend the wire horizontally.

90 degree conversion plug coming soon

Some users suggest that the RTX 4090 graphics card should be installed vertically to free up more space for the cables to extend. At the same time, the CPU water cooling hose can be used to support the graphics card cables to reduce the chance of the cables being bent. However, it is a matter of opinion whether this method is beautiful or not.

In addition, cable manufacturers have also begun to provide solutions to overcome the problem, including strengthening the protection of the cable for the 12VHPWR connector (super rigid!), and even 90-degree conversion plugs, providing solutions that are both beautiful and convenient for cable management.

Some manufacturers are ready to introduce 90-degree 12VHPWR adapters.

However, until there is a better solution, it is recommended that users of the RTX 4090/4080 should re-check the cable for excessive flexing, use a chassis with a width of more than 24cm as much as possible, or install the graphics card vertically to reduce the risk.