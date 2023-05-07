Users can look forward to new content

Amazon continues its streaming offensive. Last year, the group launched its free video streaming service Freevee with advertisements in this country, and now Amazon is planning to expand the service further. That’s what users can expect.

Over 100 new Amazon Original movies and series coming to Freevee soon

While Netflix still charges 4.99 euros per month for its basic subscription with advertising, Amazon has included Freevee rolled out a streaming service in Germany in August 2022 that allows users to Movies and series to watch for free – only an Amazon account is required for use. However, as with linear television, there are breaks in which users get to see some commercials. This is how Freevee finances itself.

Amazon is sticking to this offer, at least that’s what a new report from Engadget suggests. Because Amazon should during the year over 100 films and series add to Freevee’s portfolio with the Amazo Original label. This should be great news for all Amazon users without an active Prime subscription, but Prime subscribers have to be prepared that they can only watch the corresponding video content with commercial breaks.

Some of the shows and films you can choose from include:

A complete list of all video content that should end up in Freevee in 2023 is not yet available.

The official trailer shows you which shows are part of Amazon Freevee:

freevee Amazon Prime Video Trailer (deutsch)

You have to do without that with Amazon Freevee

As already mentioned, users of Amazon Freevee have to reckon with advertisements when watching series and films. However, there is another caveat when compared directly to Prime Video’s offering: Users cannot download the content from Amazon Freevee onto a device of their choice.

Amazon puts Freevee in focus. It remains to be seen how Prime subscribers will react to the fact that in the future they will only be able to watch some of the video content with advertising.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.