Users can now link iPhone and Windows PC through Phone Link App-Mobile phone brand news

[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

In March this year, with the update of Windows 11, the preview version of the Phone Link App was released. Now the official version has been fully launched, allowing users to use this App to link iPhone and Windows PC.

As for the supporting functions, the Phone Link App corresponding to the iPhone can answer iPhone calls, text messages, or synchronize contact information on a Windows PC. It’s a voice function, and it can’t even correspond to the SMS group chat function.

Currently, this function supports iPhones equipped with iOS 14 or above, and connects via Bluetooth. Users only need to open the Phone Link App, select the connection device as iPhone, and then scan the QR code with the mobile phone to quickly establish a connection.

Of course, compared to the linkage between iPhone and Mac models, which can be completed quickly through relay or AirDrop, and has a more convenient experience, Phone Link App obviously still has many limitations, but for many users using Windows PC devices In fact, it is already convenient to answer mobile phone calls and text messages through Windows PC, and perhaps Microsoft will continue to add more functions in the future.

