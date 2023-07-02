users on the run are so many that they have “clogged” Bluesky!

The latest moves by Elon Musk and Twitter, such as blocking access to tweets for unregistered users and limiting the number of posts visible per day for account holders, have had Bluesky fill up with users. However, the number of accounts that have made the “jump” to the new platform would be… problematic.

As explained by Bluesky on its social media page, the company had to temporarily block the registration of new accounts on its platform to cope with the number of new requests. Specifically, the company explained that “we will have to temporarily suspend new registrations to Bluesky, while our team continues to fix the performance problems that still exist. You we will provide new invite codes when the platform will work properly again. We are excited to welcome new users to our beta!”.

If you have followed Bluesky’s story you will know it: the Twitter-clone allows the new registrations only with invitation codesin order to avoid an excessive number of users at a stage where the social network is still in the process of testing. However, for a few hours now, it seems it is impossible to register even for those in possession of a dedicated code.

Other users have started complain of a deterioration in performance in the past few hours, which was immediately linked to the exodus of users from Elon Musk’s platform after Twitter implemented a limit on post views for both unregistered users (who can now no longer access Twitter’s content) and for those registered (which have a limited number of tweet visible every day).

In the past few hours, however, Elon Musk has explained that Twitter has implemented the measure as an emergency and that soon all limits will be removed. However, it is difficult to say whether, even once the situation returns to normal, users will decide to return to Twitter again from Bluesky.

