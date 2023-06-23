“users won’t notice”

With the announcement of the new list of CPUs compatible with Windows 11 just hours away, Microsoft now has to make comparisons with an age-old Windows 11 Explorer bugwhich causes a sudden increase in CPU usage when the app is used to consult some specific menus.

After being reported several times by users, the problem has been confirmed by Microsoft itself, which in a post on its blog confirmed that the bug colpisce Windows 11 21H2 e 22H2so users who have updated to the latest version of the operating system are also affected.

Microsoft explains that, due to the problem, “search results may not be shown ed explorer.exe may continue to use CPU after that the Advanced Security dialog comes up closed“. Once the bug occurs, the company explained that it does not resolve until the user logs out of his profile or until the system is restarted.

The company added that the bug was mistakenly implemented with le versioni KB5026368 e KB5026372 di Windows 11, that is, with the operating system updates in version 21H2 and 22H2 respectively released on May 9, as part of last month’s Patch Tuesday. It therefore seems that the problem has existed for at least a month and that Microsoft has only recognized it with some delay.

The bug, however, “shouldn’t be a problem for consumer users who use a Windows machine at home”, at least according to the Redmond giant. The software problem, in fact, it seems activate only by accessing the “Effective Access” tab from the Windows Advanced Security dialog, which is normally not consulted by users, but is reserved for some business applications.