Using Apple Pay with Amazon VISA: is that possible?

In 2023, many Amazon members will still be using the “Amazon VISA” credit card. Can you register the credit card with Apple Pay so that you can also use it to pay with your smartphone?

The credit card cannot be reapplied for at Amazon. However, if you already have the means of payment, you can continue to use the card. However, there are limitations, for example with regard to Apple Pay.

Amazon VISA credit card: No Apple Pay possible

It’s not possible in 2023 eitherto enroll the Amazon VISA credit card in Apple Pay. In the ratings for the credit card on Amazon, many users express their regret that registration for Apple Pay is not possible here. The credit card provider, the “LBB” bank, has been offering Apple Pay integration since 2021. However, this only applies to in-house credit cards. However, this is not possible with cards from other providers such as the Amazon VISA card.

There are currently no information about whether the Apple Pay integration will still be rolled out. The partnership between Amazon and LBB has since ended, which is why no new cards will be issued. If you want to use Apple Pay, you should look for an alternative card.

The “Apple Card” is often mentioned as an alternative on English-language blogs, but Apple’s payment method is not available in Germany.

Amazon & Apple Pay? This is what it looks like

Some users resort to a detour to connect the Amazon credit card to Apple Pay. The credit card is first linked to Curve’s digital wallet, which in turn can be linked to Apple Pay (source: Mydealz). However, this requires an additional account with Curve (view curve).

With Google Pay, however, the payment card from Amazon can be easily linked. Payment with Apple Pay is not possible at Amazon, but it is also not necessary, after all, you can pay directly online with your credit card in the online shop.

GIGA recommends

More interesting articles

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

