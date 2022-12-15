Let’s start from the conclusions: the data say that the Manufacturing sector is slightly behind when it comes to using Artificial Intelligence and application automation in customer assistance. But it can be said that he is on the right track.

The fifth edition of the report State of Service carried out by Salesforce – a global leader in CRM, Customer Relationship Management – shows that 39% of those interviewed engaged in assistance services in Manufacturing declare that they use Artificial Intelligence algorithms against 45% of all Industries. Furthermore, 52% declare the use of automation tools, against 58% of the total. In Italy, in particular, the gap is not so clear: 44% of Industry against 45% of the total for AI, 51% for automation against 58%.

Salesforce interviewed 8,000 people directly involved in customer service in 36 countries, including 300 in Italy, to better understand the activities of companies in interacting with their customers. Overall, the resulting scenario is positive. Companies, including those in Manufacturing, have become aware that customer assistance is essential for growth and are exploring the new technological frontiers that make it possible to optimize operations but, above all, to work from a predictive perspective. Because predicting what the customer’s request is, up to imagining the desired ones, is an added value in competitiveness and, above all, allows speeding up the resolution of the activity in progress.





Anticipate the next request

This is the role of Artificial Intelligence in customer interaction platforms. In particular, of the machine learning component. The algorithms of advanced CRM platforms, such as that of Salesforce, memorize the dialogue with the individual customer and are capable of interpreting it. In this way, they provide useful information for the next “conversation” and the company interlocutor can start off with an extra gear. Not only will he already know everything about the relationship with the customer but the algorithm will be able to predict how to resolve the next request.

Many channels, one unified platform

Other interesting conclusions of the Salesforce State of Service 2022, in particular for the Manufacturing sector, concern the channels used in the relationship with customers. In total there are 13 channels used. In manufacturing, the telephone remains in first position (75% of the sample uses it) but is closely followed by email, face-to-face meetings and chat apps. The survey still highlights the importance of direct contact and the telephone, a sign that when it comes to providing support these systems are still effective, if not fundamental.





Overseeing different channels, digital but also “analog”, is impossible without a single platform. A single input aggregator and a coherent interface that is independent of the channel chosen by the customer is crucial for optimizing the assistance service. This is possible through the application connectors which put the different interaction platforms in constant communication, from the IP telephone to the chat on the site. All this without having to revolutionize the entire application architecture, but simply by making the various components communicate. And if the dialogue is in person? Then it will be good to digitize it with a recording, the audio file can be inserted and categorized in the CRM platform, which will extract the fundamental data, useful for the next iteration.

Finally, a single platform that must be made available to all departments. Because the commercial area, such as logistics and administration will be able to exploit the information collected and treasure it. Not only to improve the assistance service but also to modulate the entire company strategy.

Secure career in customer service

The latest indication that comes from the Salesforce State of Service 2022 concerns the resources to be dedicated to assistance. There is no more time to waste, companies must invest in skills suitable for direct customer management, also because those tasks are the job of the future. In fact, the research highlights that 85% of respondents see a clear career path, compared to 67% in 2020. And in order not to miss them, 81% of companies are making significant investments in employee training.