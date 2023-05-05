Uzbekistan’s new gadget uses Steam Deck to operate the spear remote control machine gun-PCM

Recently, the Ukrainian army demonstrated the use of the Steam Deck handheld game console as a controller to operate the spear remote control machine gun system. The new system allows soldiers to remotely control complex weapon systems through the simplest and most intuitive operations. On the one hand, it can improve combat efficiency and reduce the casualties of frontline combatants…

According to information, the spear remote-controlled machine gun is a weapon system launched by Ukraine in 2015 in response to Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014. It is currently commonly used in battles in the Donbas region of Udon.

Steam Deck is a portable game console console launched by Valve in 2022. It uses AMD Zen2 7nm process processor and SteamOS 3.0 developed on the basis of Arch Linux and KDE Plasma 5. Since the Steam Deck system is Linux, it is very convenient to program to meet different needs. At present, the Ukrainian army will use the wireless network connection to use Steam Deck as the console of the machine gun system. Frontline combatants can control it through the simplest operation The weapon system also greatly shortens the training time.

The New America Foundation, an American think tank, pointed out that the operation method of video game consoles has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Even if children hold the controller, they can perform complex game operations without taking a long time to learn. Similarly, the new generation of weapon systems are becoming more and more complex. Even if military companies spend a lot of money to develop their own operating devices, they may not have an easier-to-use and more intuitive operating experience than home games. That’s why the U.S. military currently uses Xbox Controllers to operate new tanks and nuclear submarines.

