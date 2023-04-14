V-Valleyreality of the Group Esprinet focused on the distribution of Advanced Solutionsit will be there first Italian distributor of the Scality brand and will make available to its retail customers the range of storage solutions and in particular ARTESCAthe latest addition to the Scality portfolio, which is aimed at the intermediate range.

Offering 100% uptime, robust ransomware protection, and ultimate resiliency, Scality makes storage infrastructures infinitely scalable across all critical dimensions: capacity, performance, applications, and data location. The world‘s most demanding businesses trust Scality to store and protect their data, so they can be more flexible, grow faster than expected, and realize new ideas faster—all while increasing efficiency, reducing costs and avoiding lock-in.

Scality chooses V-Valley to establish itself in the Italian market

Scality storage enables enterprises to unify data management, regardless of location. File and object archiving software protects data on-premises and in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With RING and ARTESCA, Scality’s approach to managing data across the enterprise accelerates business understanding and ensures maximum return on investment.

By relying on V-Valley, Scality chooses a solid and reliable partner able to support business growth in the Italian market. V-Valley, thanks to the important technical know-how already acquired in the proposition of value-added hardware and software solutions, will support the development of Scality’s business, helping Partners in offering brand solutions to their end customers.

V-Valley supports Scality to solve data storage challenges

“Scality is committed to a partner-oriented business model, as demonstrated by the latest expansion of our offer,” he said Fabrice Endlicher, Director of Channel & Alliances di Scality – With its complementary x86 server offerings that pair seamlessly (and cost-effectively) with Scality software, V-Valley is an ideal partner for us. The fact that leading applications like Veeam (also distributed by V-Valley) have fully embraced S3 object storage technology makes our goal even more achievable. We are determined to help organizations of all sizes solve the challenges of data at scale – growth, unpredictability and security – once and for all.”

“The partnership with Scality is part of the growth strategy of the Esprinet Group in the high value-added segments, on which V-Valley has always been focused – commented Sergio Grassi, Head of Sales & Marketing of V-Valley Italy – Scality’s solutions allow us to expand the important portfolio of Storage solutions made available to our partners, together with the important technological support guaranteed by the numerous skills present within the V-Valley technical structure”.