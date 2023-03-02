In a positive phase for IT in Southern European countries, V-Valley, the value-added division of Esprinet group, is convinced that it has all the credentials to play an important role on the market, to the benefit of vendors and partners. During the recent V-Valley World, the group outlined the strategy and prospects of V-Valley, which operates in Italy, Spain and Portugal. In particular, Alessandro Cattani, CEO of the Esprinet Group, highlighted how “There are a lot of things happening in IT distribution right now, including challenges and opportunities. We believe we are well positioned as an Esprinet group, thanks to our sales of around 7 billion euros and around 600 vendors served. We were able to realize a long time ago that times were changing, so much so that in 2011 we created V-Valley, with a particular focus on solutions. In 2022 we achieved more than one million euros in turnover in this special market, a value that we have more than doubled in the last 4 years. These numbers have been reached thanks to our other secret, people. In fact, V-Valley employs around 600 people specialized in solutions, also aimed at the mid-market, so much so that we cover around 30,000 resellers”.

Market opportunities

The expectation of the distributor is to intercept the opportunities of the IT market in Southern Europe which, as he pointed out Larry Walsh di Channeleconomics, has fared better than the European and global average in recent years and should continue along these lines in the coming years as a result of investments in the world of business and the PA in optimizing processes and operations. Thanks also to the push of the resources of the Next generation EU, mostly dedicated to technology. For more mature markets, such as Italy and Spain, the development of the IT market will be more limited (between +1 and 3%) but still significant. According to Channeleconomics, digital technologies will also be driven by the shortage of talent in companies, which inevitably increases investments in automation software. In this favorable context, the “channel plays a fundamental role in identifying opportunities. Operators are evolving with skills and capabilities and services, to better respond to the needs of end consumers. Not only that: many partners are embracing marketplaces and investing in the cloud. One thing to keep in mind is that to penetrate these markets you need to think locally. In this sense, distributors can do a lot, for example by helping vendors adapt to local situations and the specificities of local markets. Thanks to the knowledge of partners and end customers, regulatory specificities and who, above all, are able to identify the correct business opportunities”.

A glocal distributor

A setting that has been shared by Luca Casini, president of V-Valley: “We are a glocal distributor, that is, we are local and global at the same time. We have the necessary strength from a financial and regulatory compliance point of view, but we are also very flexible, fast and have the knowledge of the cultural and regulatory aspects of the specific markets. And we have the ability to build relationships at a local level”. A crucial point of V-Valley’s approach is the offer of tailor-made services. For example in key demand generation e digital demand generation, available to vendors and also to the resellers themselves, as demonstrated by the itinerant V-Truck initiative. And then of course there is the cloud, which represents an increasingly important field of action for V-Valley: “We have been investing in the cloud since the birth of V-Valley, we can count on thousands of active partners in this market segment. In 2020 we launched our marketplace, which can count on over 150 million page views. Therefore, if a vendor wants to introduce a new cloud service, he can take advantage of the numbers of our marketplace. Then there are our skills, in particular thanks to the V-Valley cloud team”, Casini points out.

Attention to internationalization

On the internationalization front, V-Valley pays increasing attention to the North African and African market, where it is already present thanks to agreements with some system integrator premises, expected to grow rapidly in the next few years. Cattani revealed how the distributor is now also looking at other Western European countries, come Benelux, Nord Europa e UK, where there could soon be further investments. Without of course forgetting the mature markets of Southern Europe, in particular by looking at the opportunities in the PA sector deriving from the resources in the PNRR: it is no coincidence that V-Valley has set up a team dedicated to the public sector, which helps partners participate in sector tenders public and to identify new opportunities.