V15 Submarine, the first Dyson vacuum cleaner that also washes floors is being tested

What remains if the marketing, the well-chosen name, the design, the prestige of the brand are taken away from a product? Let’s try to find out with a device just presented by Dyson, the V15 Submarine, with which the English company makes its debut in an already rather crowded sector, that of multifunction vacuum cleaners also capable of washing the floor. Strictly speaking, washing here is a bit excessive, given that in English the verb “to mop” is used, so in Italian we can think of nothing better than a periphrasis, “pass the rag”.

The V15 Submarine is the V15 Detect with an extra brush. It has the same very powerful 240 Watt motor at 125,000 rpm, and a system that adjusts the power according to the surface treated.

There is a sensor that analyzes the dust particles and classifies them according to size, while a small colored display shows the type of dirt that is being collected in real time. The EPA filter manages to capture microscopic particles of pollen and other substances, thus making the air inside the house purer. It is not sealed and is not as advanced as that of the top model, the Gen5, but on the other hand the unit weighs less and is more manageable. There is, fortunately, the usual trigger switch on the handle which allows you to use the vacuum cleaner with one hand and only for the time strictly necessary. The ten minutes less battery life (60 against 70) are absolutely not a problem in daily use.

Like the V15 Detect, the V15 Submarine is also sold with the Fluffy Optic brush, equipped with a laser diode that emits a dash of green light: it is used to illuminate the floor and discover even the smallest speck of dust. If you insert the brushes to vacuum also in this model there is the count of the vacuumed particles. The package also includes the Digital Motorbar and a small special anti-tangle brush that allows you to vacuum hair, animal hair and long fibers without blocking it, as well as various nozzles for all uses.

Submarine

The floor scrubber brush is quite bulky, but the joints it is equipped with allow it to be used without problems even under beds and low furniture. The clean water tank is transparent and allows you to check its level at a glance; holds only 300ml of water, which should be enough for floors up to 110m2. In our test, the estimate seems reasonable to us, also because the V15 Submarine barely dampens the floor, it doesn’t wash it. But the veil of water and the mechanical action of the brush are enough to remove some light stains or to remedy where some liquid has fallen. It’s also the best way to freshen up your home a bit between cleanings, and slow down the build up of more dust. Delicate non-foaming detergents can be used, following the manufacturer’s instructions, while the use of bleach is not recommended.

Dyson engineers have designed an eight-point hydration system, using a pressurized chamber, for even water distribution and optimal saturation – and indeed the roller leaves no streaks or marks. The floor scrubber brush should only be used on hard surfaces (no carpets, therefore). It releases 18 ml of water every minute, so drying times are reduced, and this is especially good for parquet that doesn’t get too wet. The appliance is silent and surprisingly easy to manoeuvre, because the rotation of the roller pushes the brush forward, accompanying the cleaning movement.

The Submarine brush should be used after cleaning the floor with the Fluffy Optic: when it is inserted, in fact, the main motor is deactivated to prevent water from wetting it, therefore there is no suction. Debris and crumbs that may have remained on the ground are pushed into the appropriate container together with the dirty water. In our test, it never filled up completely, and cleaning it is very easy. The only precaution is to make sure that the two parts of which it is made up are well interlocked, otherwise washing will stop.

We like it

Excellent performance good autonomy simple and effective washing

We do not like it

Typical Dyson eye-catching design is starting to tire Submarine brush cannot be used on the Gen5 top model and is currently not even available as a separate accessory High price

In fine

Thus, even ignoring the advertising, forgetting the bizarre name after the acronym, knowing nothing of the history of Dyson, which in 1993 launched the first bagless cyclonic vacuum cleaner, it is difficult to find a weak point in the V15 Submarine. Indeed, it seems to us an example of how it is possible to start from a model that has been around for about two years and still remains among the best on the market, and add a very useful function to make it even more complete. It doesn’t have an advanced filter like that of the Gen5, and it’s a little less powerful, but compared to the top of the range it does without some functions of uncertain use to focus on what you really need. Too bad for the price, as always challenging: 949 euros.

