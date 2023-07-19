Vacuum robot Roborock S7 Max Ultra in the test: This is the secret number one

Some manufacturers just don’t have it down with names. Unfortunately so does Roborock. S7, S8? Fits, just designates the generation. Per? Ultra? Max? super duper?! Who is supposed to look through there? Because with all the superlatives in the name, it is anything but easy to keep track of things and one could almost think that the confusion of the customer is even intentional. We provide a remedy and compare the new S7 Max Ultra with Roborock S7 Pro Ultra (test report), S7 MaxV Ultra (test report) and S8 Pro Ultra (test report) and explain why not the latest generation, but a supposedly “old” device that current highlight in the manufacturer’s portfolio.

Design



You don’t really have to write much about the design of vacuum robots these days. Because now almost all manufacturers from a certain price range rely on round models with one or two side brushes, a floating main brush, a laser tower at the top for precise navigation as well as bumpers and close-range sensors at the front, wall sensor on the right and fall sensors at the bottom. In addition, all providers in the higher price range have 3D object recognition at the front of the bumper and more and more devices can move and even lift mops or cloths for a better cleaning effect. As a result, such models clean hard floors and carpets in one go – practical. It will then become premium at the latest with suction and cleaning stations.

So only this much about the design and value of the Roborock S7 Max Ultra: Visually, it does not stand out from the manufacturer’s range, but, as is usual with other Roborock models, convinces with its high-quality appearance in white with black accents. Practical: The laser tower also has impact sensors so that the robot does not get stuck under pieces of furniture at this highest point of the chassis. The omission of two of the otherwise six crash sensors did not strike us negatively in the test. The same applies to the omission of the second rubber roller of the “main brush”, which has been standard since the S8 series – more on that later.

The “old” S7 design is most easily recognized by the ultra cleaning station in black and white. It again consists of the individually visible containers for fresh and waste water and suction bags, with the S8 generation it all seems more of a piece. Great now: In contrast to the S7 MaxV Ultra and Pro Ultra, no module for hot air drying of the wipe has to be bought and installed afterwards, but the Max Ultra comes with it. The useful cable management is of course also available again.

All pictures of the Roborock S7 Max Ultra in the test

Roborock S7 Max Ultra

Commissioning and app



Here, too, there is hardly any room for improvement with the major manufacturers. Roborock’s vacuum robots can still be integrated into the Xiaomi Home app, but all and timely new functions are mainly available with the Roborock app. The easiest way to connect is to scan the QR code under the robot’s fold-up cover with the smartphone camera directly from the app. The user then only has to enter the WLAN password – done. All this takes less than a minute.

Then you can start right away and users of an older Roborock model will find their way around immediately. Because there are hardly any differences to the S8 or the other S7 models. Since the object detection in the S7 Max Ultra is no longer carried out using a normal camera, but a special sensor, there is no longer an image when an obstacle is detected and classified, as is the case with the MaxV, but only information about a detected disruptive object. Otherwise there are all the features that the competition also offers – including a 3D map including floor covering settings and a matrix 3D map especially for iPhone users.

Navigation and cleaning performance



There are no criticisms of the navigation, which is as perfect as always with Roborock. The vacuum cleaner drives close to obstacles, but avoids strong bumps. Even in narrow forests of chair legs, the robot maneuvers effortlessly until it finds its way out again. There are only slight deductions in object recognition. It doesn’t come close to the reliability of the S7 MaxV Ultra (test report) or S8 Pro Ultra (test report), but of course it’s always better than the S7 Max Pro (test report) without object recognition and also has advantages. After all, the vacuum cleaner has the chance to detect cables and other typical “obstacles” – including animal droppings.

In terms of cleaning performance, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra fully convinced us in the test. Although the vacuum cleaner does not have two rubber rollers like the S8 generation, but only one, it is one of the best vacuum robots on the market for both hard floors and carpets. This is probably made possible by the suction power, which has now been increased to 5500 Pa, in combination with the rubber roller design that has proven itself from the older S7 models. By the way, unlike the new S8 Pro Ultra, the S7 Max Ultra cannot lift the roller, but we don’t think that’s a bad thing either. In theory, there is also a small difference in wiping performance compared to the S8 Pro Ultra. Like the other S7 models, the S7 Max Ultra relies on a single vibrating zone of the wipe, the new model on two. The wiping performance is therefore nominally a bit worse, but in practice the wiping result of the model tested here is one of the best on the market and a difference to the S8 generation should hardly be noticeable in everyday use.

The cleaning station convinces again all along the line. The vacuum cleaner returns to the station at adjustable intervals and cleans the dirty wipe with fresh water. In addition, the fresh water tank permanently installed in the robot is refilled. The dirty water is sucked into a separate tank and after the complete cleaning is completed, the dust is also sucked out of the robot’s internal, removable dust container. The only point of criticism here: In contrast to the robot, which now hardly needs any maintenance thanks to the hot air cleaning of the mops and thus no stock formation, the station still has to be cleaned regularly to remain hygienic. To do this, the user has to remove several small parts one by one and the station as a whole is designed in such a way that dirt tends to stick here. With the S8 Max Ultra it’s a bit better. As with the other S7 models, the battery life is very good, and the robot recharges from time to time for particularly large cleaning areas of around 150 m².

Preis



Conclusion



Contrary to our first impression at the time of presentation, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is not a superfluous additional member of the S7 family, but actually the best. Because compared to the previous S7 top model, the S7 MaxV Ultra (test report), the new Max Ultra without V in the name offers poorer object recognition, but hot air drying for the wipe is included and the rest is at least as good – at a lower price. The S7 Pro Ultra (test report) is now significantly cheaper, but does without object recognition and hot air drying. And the S8 Pro Ultra (test report) is basically a bit better, but the price is even around a third higher. So if you pay special attention to value for money, but are still willing to make a high investment of up to 1000 euros, the new Roborock S7 Max Ultra actually even gets the secret number one of vacuum robots.

