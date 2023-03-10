[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, March 10, 2023]Does “Valentine’s Day” have to be romantic encounters? NASA has just predicted that an asteroid may hit the earth on Valentine’s Day in 2046.

The asteroid, named “2023DW”, is about 50 meters in diameter and is about the size of an Olympic swimming pool.

According to the European Space Agency, the asteroid has a one in 625 chance of hitting Earth on February 14, 2046, ranking it number one on the agency’s “risk list” of space objects hitting Earth.

However, NASA has rated the risk of the asteroid hitting Earth as “negligible”, saying there is “no reason for the public to be concerned”.

Still, NASA monitors the asteroid on a daily basis, and the risk level may continue to be lowered as more information is collected.

And even with this heightened risk, NASA has ways to protect the planet.

Last year, NASA successfully changed the orbit of an asteroid in a mission called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART).

