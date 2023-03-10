Home Technology Valentine’s Day Asteroid May Hit Earth in 2046 | NASA | NTDTV Online
Technology

Valentine’s Day Asteroid May Hit Earth in 2046 | NASA | NTDTV Online

by admin
Valentine’s Day Asteroid May Hit Earth in 2046 | NASA | NTDTV Online

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, March 10, 2023]Does “Valentine’s Day” have to be romantic encounters? NASA has just predicted that an asteroid may hit the earth on Valentine’s Day in 2046.

The asteroid, named “2023DW”, is about 50 meters in diameter and is about the size of an Olympic swimming pool.

According to the European Space Agency, the asteroid has a one in 625 chance of hitting Earth on February 14, 2046, ranking it number one on the agency’s “risk list” of space objects hitting Earth.

However, NASA has rated the risk of the asteroid hitting Earth as “negligible”, saying there is “no reason for the public to be concerned”.

Still, NASA monitors the asteroid on a daily basis, and the risk level may continue to be lowered as more information is collected.

And even with this heightened risk, NASA has ways to protect the planet.

Last year, NASA successfully changed the orbit of an asteroid in a mission called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART).

Comprehensive report by Yan Shu, a reporter from NTDTV

See also  «Man is increasingly at the center of smartphone technologies»

You may also like

Lenovo and Aston Martin collaborate to launch the...

Patterns in Software Development: The Null Object Design...

Robocop: Rogue City Gets New Gameplay Trailer –...

Tech Diary — January to March 2023

Honor Magic 5 Pro, Magic Vs 5G, 5...

Microsoft’s Edge browser can now also use AMD’s...

Build your own balcony power plant: you need...

Exoprimal is getting an open beta and is...

Driving report Triumph Street Triple

Testing the Bosch Eyes Indoor Camera II: wide-angle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy