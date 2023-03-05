Like every year, Valentine’s Day reminds all singles of the happiness they could aspire to if only they were lucky enough to meet their better half. And there are organizations, even structured ones, that have made a business out of the solitude and romance of others. THE love scam they are an old phenomenon from which we are not yet immune: according to data from the Postal Police, romantic scams in Italy are on the rise and it is not necessary to spend tens of thousands of euros to consider yourself scammed. Sometimes it is enough to listen to the playlist shared by a stranger met on social networks, actually a cyber criminal pretending to be a lover, to run into a silent malware that settles on our devices and, at the right moment, will be able to steal information and data sensitive.

According to Cyber ​​Guru, the most effective Cybersecurity Awareness training platform that acts on the human factor transforming it from a weak link to a first line of defence, it is younger kids who run a greater risk and who should fear this type of trap most of all. “The collective imagination predicts that the victims designated for this kind of scam are mostly single, middle-aged and often women, but the romance scam doesn’t just stop at requests for money, now it is also a means of reaching people that gravitate around the victim for different purposes, including corporate espionage. For example, in fact, it is possible that young children are lured, thanks to inexperience and too much familiarity with new technologies, as a means of reaching a parent – ​​a manager – and the relative company”. Explains Vittorio Bitteleri, Italy Country Manager of Cyber ​​Guru.

In 2021 i love scam have increased by 118% compared to 2020 (considered already a record year), and complaints about romance scams in the first 7 months of 2022 have increased by 39% compared to the same period in 2021*. Data that highlights how rapidly the phenomenon is spreading.

Cyber ​​Guru offers some practical advice to avoid falling into the trap of romance scam.

Socializing on various online platforms is now part of our daily life and this represents one of the weak points of many companies, due to the promiscuous use of work tools, such as PCs and smartphones, which often keep confidential documents. Being rigorous in the use of work tools, never lending them, and keeping them separate from personal ones can already constitute a first defence.

Watch out for coincidences! Initially, in order not to arouse suspicion, cyber criminals adopt completely real behaviors, simulating almost random approaches, in which there is neither malice nor excessive interest. Instilling a sense of trust and creating an intimacy with the victim takes a lot of time, patience and a lot of empathy, and already this approach can raise doubts. The coincidences then begin to be many: same tastes, same habits, same line of thought. An almost perfect harmony … and for this reason suspicious.

Usually, before establishing contact, cyber criminals do ‘social engineering’. In other words, they study their prey by observing the likes and comments on other users’ posts to get an idea of ​​their habits, desires and hopes. It is therefore necessary to be vigilant and, in addition to wondering if such similar tastes are not the result of information easily retrieved online, always carefully evaluate what we post.

How to unmask them – Although obviously suspicious, it is always good to remember to be wary of an unknown person, especially if single, with a solid financial situation, engaged in important studies or with a good job and who lives abroad. Further evidence may be that the suitor is not available or does not have time for a face-to-face meeting. If you have any doubts about the real existence of our virtual flirt, you can always upload his profile photo in the Google Images search engine to verify that it does not belong to other users.

Protect both your professional and private devices by downloading updates when they are available, keep your social profiles private and do not share information or files that could reveal personal details or sensitive data, even indirectly, such as posting a photo showing the way home or the moment of departure for the holidays.

What should NEVER be done?

If you arrive from a stranger or a virtual acquaintance, it is best to avoid clicking on links or opening a digital Valentine’s greeting card. And if the doubt persists… “a phone call can save your life”.