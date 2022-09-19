Listen to the audio version of the article

“The Roscosmos State Corporation regrets to announce the death of the hero of the Soviet Union, Hero of Russia, pilot cosmonaut of the USSR, holder of the world record for the longest flight in space, Valery Polyakov.”

With this message, followed by short words of condolence and entrusted to the social Telegram, the Russian Space Agency announced the death, at the age of 80, of a very special astronaut, who survived two very long stays in space, after the collapse of the Soviet Union and to the new millennium.

It had started its training way back in 1972, then the USSR was thinking of sending doctors into orbit to better understand the effects on the human body of a long stay in the cosmos. For this Polyakov made two long-duration missions with the then Soviet space station Mir, totaling 678 days, 16 hours and 32 minutes.

The first mission began in August 1988, with two other cosmonauts including Abdul Ahad Momad, an Afghan astronaut at the time under Soviet administration, trained in Kazakhstan. On that flight, Polyakov became his own doctor, because he kept a close watch on his other two companions on the Mir. He returned to the ground in April 1989 scoring a good first result.

The second trip is more interesting, its purpose was in fact to test the human body with respect to a possible flight to Mars, which at the time was one of the most sought-after destinations by the Soviets, who never managed to reach its surface. He left on January 8, 1994, then as a Russian cosmonaut, and returned to our planet on March 22, 1995, a remarkable achievement.