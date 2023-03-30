Although the Viking adventure is very fun, for many players, “Valheim” (Valheim) is basically a real building game, but if you go online one day and find that the home you built with your hard work is forced to What’s more, it may not feel good, this situation happened in the recent Xbox revision update.

“Walheim” was launched on the Xbox platform in March this year, and on the 28th it supported cross-platform connection, allowing Xbox players and PC players to play at the same time, but such kindness caused a bug disaster, because as soon as the players went online I found something was wrong with my home.

Base Help…

According to the reports of many players, many people found that the huts or bases they had built so hard were floating in the air or sinking directly into the ground the moment they went online.

In addition, some players found that their huts were “topped” by inexplicably raised hills, which seemed to be some kind of man-made building like a world wonder.

…… i am not amused

I loaded up. my world and my house was here. I want to know why and how.

In fact, all of this is due to the difference in height between the Xbox and PC versions of the game, resulting in a bug when synchronizing the connection.

According to the official announcement, Iron Gate quickly released an emergency update the next day to fix this error, but at the same time apologized to Xbox players, because for the high degree of unification of the two versions, some Xbox players are bound to find their buildings floating in the air .

Therefore, what these players have to face when they go online is to watch their homes collapse directly, which makes people want to cry without tears. .

Iron Gate emphasized that this repair is an inevitable and important update, and also apologized to the victims of the building collapse, but for a building game, this is even more of a bug that undoubtedly ruined the efforts of the players in the past.

Thought I wasn’t going to be affected but guess I was wrong…

It is worth mentioning that the victims seem to be not only the buildings, but also the longship of the player. Because of this version update, the longship of a player has directly become an archaeological ship, which made him pick up the pickaxe and dig out the ship…

Seeing a ship stuck straight into the soil, I do not know why there is an inexplicable sense of joy, but considering that the player said that he almost retreated because of this, it is better not to have such a bug.