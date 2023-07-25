Valorant Champions 2023: Teams Revealed and Group Draw Announced for the Highly Anticipated Tournament

16 Teams Confirmed for Valorant Champions 2023 Tournament in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA – The highly anticipated Valorant Champions 2023 tournament is all set to kick off this August with all 16 teams confirmed to make their way to Los Angeles. Following the conclusion of the regional Last Chance Qualifiers, the teams from each region have been determined and will compete for the coveted title of champions.

Representing Europe in this prestigious event will be Fnatic, Team Liquid, FUT Esports, Giants, and Natus Vincere. These top-tier teams have showcased their exceptional skills throughout the season and are ready to battle it out against the best of the best.

Meanwhile, in the Americas region, we will see the likes of Evil Geniuses, NRG, LOUD, and KRÜ Esports. These teams have proven their mettle in thrilling encounters, and fans can expect some intense clashes when they face off against each other in the upcoming tournament.

Not to be outdone, the Pacific region will bring its own set of powerhouses to the competition. Paper Rex, DRX, T1, Zeta Division, EDward Gaming, Bilibili Gaming, and FunPlus Phoenix will be representing the region and are expected to put up a fierce fight for the championship title.

Mark your calendars, as the Valorant Champions event is set to commence on August 6 and will continue until August 26. Fans from around the world can look forward to weeks of thrilling matches, jaw-dropping plays, and nail-biting moments.

In addition to the exciting lineup of teams, the group draw has been announced, revealing the matchups for the group stage. Fans can now speculate and analyze the potential showdowns that await their favorite teams. The intense competition is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the entire duration of the tournament.

As we eagerly await the Valorant Champions 2023 tournament, the anticipation is at an all-time high. Which team will emerge victorious and etch their name in Valorant history? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain – this year’s tournament is guaranteed to be a spectacle of skill, strategy, and unforgettable moments.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exhilarating gaming event as we inch closer to crowning the Valorant Champions of 2023.

