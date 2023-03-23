Valve today officially released the long-rumored latest work “Absolute Force 2”, emphasizing that it is the biggest technological leap since the launch of the “Absolute Force” series. “Absolute Force 2” starts limited testing today, and it is scheduled to be released on the Steam platform this summer. Players who play “Absolute Force: Global Offensive (CS: GO)” will be able to upgrade to “Absolute Force 2” for free.

Valve said that smoke bombs, one of the key features of the game, are now dynamic volumetric objects that interact with the environment and respond to light, gunfire, and explosions. For example, bullets and high-explosive grenades can push smoke, briefly Clear the line of sight or expand the occlusion effect. Smoke will now also float out of open door corridors or broken windows, spread up and down stairs, spread in hallways and merge with other smoke, etc.

The game map of “Absolute Force 2” is based on the existing map to be evolved. For example, the new tool of the Source 2 engine will be used to completely renovate the map, and the new lighting technology of Source 2 will be used to upgrade the map to create more realistic materials and light. and reflection effects, or only improve character recognition and lighting improvements for classic maps, and the rest remain unchanged.

Valve said that the Source 2 tool and color rendering function will also be open to community map makers in the future, allowing players to build, experiment and improve more easily, and it is scheduled to be opened simultaneously during the next limited test period. As for the “CS: GO” item library will also be moved to “Absolute Force 2”, all standard weapons will be upgraded to high-resolution models, and the appearance of some weapons will also benefit from the new models.

The R&D team stated that the Tick rate in “Absolute Force 2” no longer has any effect on moving, shooting or throwing events. Sub-Tick is the core technology of “Absolute Force 2”. In the past, the server could only calculate the game world once at a certain interval (called Tick). Now, with the Sub-Tick update structure, the server can know the start action, The exact moment when a bullet is fired, a grenade is thrown. Therefore, regardless of the tick rate, the player will move and shoot equally responsively, and the grenade will land the same way every time.

“Absolute Force 2” also emphasizes that it will bring high-resolution visual effects. The official pointed out that all visual effects of the game, including the user interface, have been updated. With the help of Source 2’s lighting and particle systems, water, explosions, flames, smoke, gun flames, tracer bullets, and collision effects will all have new visual effects and Behavioral patterns. In particular, bullet collisions will be clearly visible at long distances in the future, and the directional blood splatter effect (which will dissipate over time) will allow players to obtain more information when moving in the world.

In addition, the game will also bring rebuilt accurate audio, which will better reflect the physical environment, make the sound clearer, and express more game states.

“Absolute Force 2” is scheduled to be launched on the PC Steam platform this summer. The game will start a limited test from now on, and the number of participating players will be increased in stages.

source