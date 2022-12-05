Just last Thursday, Valve officially announced an upcoming Steam Deck lottery on its Twitter account, saying that the company will be at The Game Awards, which is expected to be held on the morning of December 9, Taiwan time. “Send one every minute” 512GB Steam Deck, which is a model with a high price. In addition to celebrating the upcoming TGA Awards ceremony, Valve emphasized that this event is also to celebrate Steam Deck has enough inventory.

According to official news, players only need to log in on the Steam platform and go to the event page to register to participate. However, there are actually many very important rules and conditions behind this event, which must be fully complied with in order to participate. But at present, even players who meet some conditions still encounter some problems in registration.

In celebration of @thegameawards and Steam Deck being in stock, we’re giving away one 512GB Steam Deck per minute of the broadcast on Dec 8th! Learn more and register for the giveaway here: https://t.co/yX0V4D8FGO (everyone gets a Steam Pal sticker) pic.twitter.com/sszM49VHQw — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) November 30, 2022

“To celebrate The Game Awards and the sufficient inventory of Steam Deck, we will give away a 512GB Steam Deck console every minute at the awards ceremony on December 9th! For details of the event, please visit https://store.steampowered.com /sale/thegameawardssteamdeckdrop2022」

The rules are like this, after players have registered on the official event page, they can set the time in the calendar, and when the TGA Awards Ceremony officially starts broadcasting on the morning of December 9th, they will be notified, and then as long as the Watch it on Steam.tv to be eligible for an instant prize draw. Although the rules themselves sound quite simple, there are actually many restrictions behind this game. For example, only players living in North America, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union can participate, otherwise they cannot register at all. And even using a VPN is pointless due to shipping restrictions.

In addition, in order to verify that the player actually lives in these designated areas, the player’s Steam account must have a purchase record between November 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022. Therefore, even players living in North America, Canada, the UK, and the EU must have purchased the game during that year, which also means that local players cannot create a large number of new accounts at the same time to dominate the lottery. quota. On the other hand, the player’s account must not have any “bad records” or limit the account. These rules sound fair, but there’s more to it than that.

After the event officially opened for registration, many Steam players began to reflect on the Twitter platform that they clearly met all the conditions and requirements in the event specification, but they still could not register smoothly. Some players successfully completed the registration after several reorganizations. Soon after, Valve officially released a statement on the Twitter platform, saying that they have fixed the problem that caused players to be unable to register for the event smoothly, but there are still some Players who meet all the criteria are turned away.

Hello! For folks who were having trouble registering despite being eligible, we just fixed a few things on our side and it should be good to go. Please visit here to register for the giveaway: https://t.co/yX0V4D8FGO https://t.co/BNyIalm8vM — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) December 1, 2022

“For those players who are clearly eligible but have problems registering, we have fixed some issues on our side and should now be able to register smoothly.” Valve said in this post.

On the other hand, regardless of eligibility, Steam players around the world will be able to claim a Steam Pal-themed animated sticker when they log in and head to the event page.