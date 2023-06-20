Home » Valve has released a brand-new version of the Steam interface, with a new frame, font and other designs, corresponding to the use of Steam Deck
Technology

Valve has released a brand-new version of the Steam interface, with a new frame, font and other designs, corresponding to the use of Steam Deck

by admin
Valve has released a brand-new version of the Steam interface, with a new frame, font and other designs, corresponding to the use of Steam Deck

Valve announced earlier that it would update the Steam service user interface, which included newly designed fonts, menus, and the overall interface and notification functions. At the same time, it also updated the operation interface on the Steam Deck to make it easier for players to operate and use.

Valve has released a brand-new version of the Steam interface, with a new frame, font and other designs, corresponding to the use of Steam Deck

The new version of the interface adopts a new frame design, and changes the interface used by Steam in the past. It also supports custom layout settings, and adds a new annotation tool. It also supports switching to a small-sized interface, which is convenient for players to view game-related information at any time while playing.

In addition to Windows and Steam Deck version updates, Valve’s update also includes Mac and Linux versions, adding hardware acceleration to provide a smoother operating experience.

Valve has released a brand-new version of the Steam interface, with a new frame, font and other designs, corresponding to the use of Steam Deck

Valve has released a brand-new version of the Steam interface, with a new frame, font and other designs, corresponding to the use of Steam Deck

The new version of Steam is now open for download, allowing players to use the brand new design interface with a refreshing experience.

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

LG and Shutterstock jointly create Captioning AI, which quickly adds description sentences and keywords to pictures

According to related news, the Pixel 8 series phones will adopt a full-flat screen design, and the display refresh rate will also be upgraded to 120Hz.

See also  How to use Astroquery to obtain the comet observation data provided by Minor Planet Center in "Astrodata Science"? - Astro Backpack Hacker (@astrobackhacker)

Logitech launched a new version of MX Anywhere 3S mouse and MX Keys S keyboard in Taiwan, and launched a product portfolio simultaneously

You may also like

Everybody 1-2 Switch gets ridiculous first look trailer

Ship maintenance made easy: Fraunhofer institutes develop maritime...

EA Games spun off from EA Sports to...

Climate Solutions: Vivobarefoot sports shoes for durability and...

Air conditioners tested by Stiftung Warentest: This is...

Supermassive black hole found in distant GS-9209 galaxy...

Important update for Google Wallet: New functions at...

SPILL | Fully upgraded Technics’ new generation of...

Tech Diary — June 20, 2023

Razer Blade 14 2023 Review: A 14-inch Thin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy