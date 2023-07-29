Valve Introduces Option to Disable Notification Sounds in Latest Steam Update

Valve Adds New Feature to Disable Update Sounds in Steam

When Valve recently updated the Steam client and changed the look and feel of the platform, it actually surprised a lot of users, as it has become a trend to see updates come out, but they have little perceptible impact. While recent updates have brought many welcome improvements to Steam, it now makes a small sound whenever a game or update finishes downloading or earning an achievement, causing many users (myself included) to wonder how to disable such a feature. Fortunately, now you can.

As part of Steam’s new patch, Valve introduced a way to toggle non-critical notification sounds on/off, which means you can disable update sounds so they don’t interrupt your immersion or workflow in the future.

The update not only addresses the issue of unwanted sounds but also brings various fixes and changes. One notable fix is related to sound issues with screenshots. Previously, some users were facing problems with screenshots that were causing sound glitches. With the latest update, Valve has resolved this issue, ensuring a smooth experience for gamers.

In addition to the sound fixes, the update also includes changes to the layout of the notifications page. This alteration aims to enhance the user experience and make it easier for gamers to navigate through their notifications.

Furthermore, Valve has addressed the Windows overlay for certain games. The update ensures that the overlay works seamlessly without any hiccups, allowing players to access the necessary features and information without any interruptions.

The Steam update also focuses on improving the functionality and compatibility of the platform with news events. Specifically, the update resolves an issue related to Steam Deck, a handheld gaming device introduced by Valve earlier this year. The news event was reportedly blocking mouse and touch input, causing inconvenience for users. However, with the latest update, this problem has been resolved, ensuring a hassle-free gaming experience for Steam Deck owners.

Valve’s commitment to addressing user feedback is evident in this update. By providing the option to disable update sounds, the company caters to users who prefer a more immersive and uninterrupted gaming experience. With additional fixes and enhancements, Steam continues to evolve and adapt to meet the needs of its vast user base.

To access the new feature, users can navigate to the Steam settings and look for the “Sound” tab. From there, they can easily toggle the non-critical notification sounds on or off according to their preference.

Overall, this latest update from Valve introduces a significant improvement to the Steam client. Users can now enjoy a quieter gaming experience by conveniently turning off the update sounds. Whether it’s the sound of completing a download or earning an achievement, gamers now have the option to silence these notifications and fully immerse themselves in their gaming sessions.

