Valve is bringing some big changes to the Steam Workshop – Sina Hong Kong

Valve is set to bring some exciting new updates to the Steam Workshop, giving players more control and flexibility when it comes to modding their favorite games.

In a recent blog post, Valve announced that players will now be able to track downloaded mods on their downloads page, allowing for easier management of subscribed mods. This new feature will provide a more transparent view of which mods are currently installed, making it easier to keep track of and organize them.

For more advanced users, the update will also allow for the customization of the order in which mods are loaded, helping to prevent conflicts between different mods. Additionally, players will now have the ability to disable the loading of certain mods without having to delete them from their downloads, providing more control over which mods are active in their games.

These updates are sure to be a welcome addition for those who enjoy modding their games and want more control over their mod library. With these new features, the Steam Workshop is set to become an even more user-friendly platform for modders and players alike.

Will you be checking out the new Steam Workshop updates? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

