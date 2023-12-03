Valve launches Steam Link App to make wireless connection of Quest devices to PC more convenient (204664)

Valve gives a nod to Oculus Quest users as they introduce the Steam Link App, which allows users of Quest 2 and later devices to enjoy Steam VR games within a local wireless network.

Previously, Quest 2, Quest 3, or Quest Pro users had to connect their devices to a PC using a wired connection to access the Steam VR platform games. However, with the launch of the Steam Link app, these devices can now be connected to PC devices wirelessly, providing a better virtual visual interactive experience.

The Steam Link app is currently available for free and supports most Steam VR platform game content. Users just need to install the app and connect to the same wireless network, and the system will automatically recognize and connect the devices to the PC.

The app also offers support for Touch controllers, eye tracking icons, eye tracking, and face tracking icons, natural facial expression display, and traditional Chinese language prompts. It provides support for sitting, standing, and walking usage modes as well.

Users should note that the smoothness of operation will depend on the quality of the home wireless network. Those seeking a more stable transmission usage mode also have the option to connect to the PC device using the original wired form.

In addition to using the Steam Link app, users also have the option to use the Virtual Desktop app by paying for it. However, the Virtual Desktop app is mainly used for multitasking operations with a virtual vision headset and is not focused on the gaming experience.