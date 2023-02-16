The Team Fortress 2 community was thriving a few days ago after Valve released a statement revealing that the game would be getting an update, an “updatesize update”and may contain“Who knows what else”.Needless to say, the broad wording and open-ended terms lead many to believe that this will be something truly broad.

However, this does not appear to be the case, as Valve has retracted this statement and reworded the original text so that one of the above two sentences now reads“Holiday-scale update”the other sentence is completely deleted.

Still it is mentioned that an update will be provided: “Items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paint and other community-contributed game fixes”,But anyone hoping for something else should keep their expectations in check.

So, long story short, Valve did a quick test on us and tricked us a bit with what this update actually has to offer, but either way, we’ll find out soon, as the update appears to be planned for the summer.