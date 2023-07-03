Valve Survey Reveals Windows 11 Adoption Surge and Graphics Card Shift

Valve Releases June 2023 Survey Results for Steam Hardware

Valve, the gaming giant behind the popular gaming platform Steam, recently unveiled the survey results for the month of June 2023. The findings show that there have been minimal changes in the hardware landscape compared to May. However, there are a few notable shifts worth mentioning.

One of the standout statistics from the survey is the increased presence of Windows 11 on the operating system front. Windows 11 has reached a new high, accounting for 35.75% of the market share. This marks a significant growth when compared to its predecessor, Windows 10, narrowing the gap between the two operating systems. Windows 10 still dominates the market with a share of 59.43%, but it has experienced a slight decline of 1.08 percentage points in the past month.

Moving on to graphics cards, the GeForce GTX 1650 continues to hold the top spot in the share list. However, it experienced a drop of 0.35 percentage points, now representing 5.50% of the market. The GeForce RTX 3060 has surpassed the GeForce GTX 1060 to claim the second position, even though its share fell by 0.13 percentage points to 4.60%. The GeForce GTX 1060 experienced a larger decline, dropping by 0.34 percentage points to 4.45%. The fourth and fifth spots are occupied by the GeForce RTX 3060 mobile version and the GeForce RTX 2060, with market shares of 4.14% and 4.04% respectively.

In terms of processors, Intel continues to maintain its lead over AMD. Intel’s market share saw a small increase of 0.25%, bringing it to 67.38%. On the other hand, AMD’s market share decreased to 32.62%, with a proportion of 32.43%. Most Intel CPU users reported running their processors between 2.3GHz and 2.69GHz, while AMD users reported an average range of 3.3GHz to 3.69GHz.

These survey results provide valuable insights into the hardware preferences of Steam users in June 2023. It will be interesting to see how these trends evolve in the coming months and whether Windows 11 can continue its upward trajectory.

Source: Valve

