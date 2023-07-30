Valve to Reveal Latest News on “Thriller” Series at Gamescom 2021

Valve Set to Make an Exciting Announcement at Gamescom

The beloved “Thriller” series, developed by Valve, has been a staple in the gaming industry for years. Despite a prolonged hiatus of over 15 years, fans were pleasantly surprised with the release of the rumored VR game, “The Dimension of Tremors: Alex,” in 2020. This unexpected release has reignited hope among fans for a revival of the series. Excitingly, recent rumors suggest that Valve may have plans to unveil the latest news related to this classic series at the upcoming Gamescom Cologne video game show in August.

A keen-eyed Reddit user, ItzDarko42, stumbled upon an interesting detail in the official Gamescom guide app. Valve was listed as one of the vendors attending this year’s event. While this alone may not be astounding news, as Valve has actively participated in major gaming events after the successful launch of their handheld PC host, Steam Deck, what caught attention was the mention of “Thriller” in the related tab. This implies that fans might get a glimpse of relevant information during the conference.

It has been nearly 16 years since the release of the last official installment in the series, “Time and Space 2: Chapter 2.” Over the years, “Time and Space 3” or “Time and Space 2: Chapter 3” has become somewhat of a legendary meme, leading many players to give up hope. However, Valve’s release of the VR-exclusive “Thriller: Alex” in 2020 proved that they haven’t forgotten the impact this classic series had on first-person games.

For die-hard fans, the possibility of Valve finally unveiling the highly anticipated sequel to the “Thriller Time” series or a remake of “Thriller Time 2” at the press conference feels like a dream come true. Additionally, there have been other hints suggesting that “Thriller: Alex” could be making its way to Sony’s PS VR2 platform, making a potential PS5 version of the game another exciting announcement to anticipate. But for now, fans will have to wait until August 23rd for any official updates related to the series at the Gamescom video game show.

As the rumors swirl and excitement builds, it is clear that Valve has captured the attention and hearts of gamers once again. The anticipation for any news regarding the “Thriller” series reaches its peak as the gaming community eagerly awaits the possibility of rediscovering the magic of this iconic franchise.

