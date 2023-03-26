After a long period of rumors and leaked news, Valve finally officially revealed the true face of “Absolute Force 2” to players last week, and confirmed that this “sequel” with fully upgraded graphics and physical effects will be released in the form of “Absolute Force: Global Offensive” launched this summer as a free update, and players will also be able to transfer all their progress and gun skins in “Absolute Force: Global Offensive” to this new work painlessly. Just after the release of this new work, Valve officially announced that it will hold a “limited test” event immediately, so that some lucky players have the opportunity to experience “Absolute Force 2” first.

For now, the beta is an invitation-only event, and Valve has revealed a number of eligibility details for the beta, one of which is playtime in Absolute Force: Global Offensive. This has also led many players to decide to hang up in “Absolute Force: Global Offensive”, trying to accumulate a lot of play time in a short period of time instead of actually playing. Although this method may not be effective, it also shows how many players want to be invited to early access to “Absolute Force 2”.

However, the players’ expectations for “Absolute Force 2” quickly attracted the attention of some interested people, who decided to take advantage of the players’ expectations to play this new game first. Just after “Absolute Force 2” was released, some fake YouTube channels and live broadcasts began to appear on the Internet one after another, and in the name of registering for the preemptive test, players were lured into a phishing website that required entering the Steam account password. Gather data and steal Steam accounts entered by cheated players.

Valve, the publisher of “Absolute Force 2”, quickly noticed this phenomenon, and issued a warning statement on the official Twitter of “Absolute Force”, hoping that players must “beware of fraudulent websites”, and emphasized that the only one currently participating in “Absolute Force” The way to test “Absolute Force 2” is to log in to “Absolute Force: Global Offensive” on the Steam platform, and check whether there is a window to participate in the test of “Absolute Force 2” on the main screen.

Beware of scams. The only way to check for Limited Test access is to launch CS:GO through Steam and check the Main Menu. Do not log into third party sites claiming to check your Steam account for access or offering Limited Test access or keys; there are no Limited Test keys. — CS2 (@CounterStrike) March 22, 2023

A Reddit netizen also shared the appearance of the window in a post, and Valve also emphasized in this post that the qualifications for the limited test participation of “Absolute Force 2” will not be issued in the form of serial numbers, nor will players be required to start from Log in from other third-party websites other than the “Absolute Force: Global Offensive” game. When the player is invited, the player can find the download link of “Absolute Force 2” from the main screen of “Absolute Force: Global Offensive”. After the installation is complete and restarted, they can participate in the test.

As for players who have not yet been invited to participate in the “Absolute Force 2” test, don’t worry, this sequel will be launched this summer, just need to wait patiently for a few months. At the same time, Valve also revealed in detail many technical demonstrations related to the new Source 2 engine on the official website of “Absolute Force 2”. More realistic smoke and physics effects are coming.