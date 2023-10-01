Valve’s Secretive Development: Clues Point to a Long-Awaited Standalone VR Headset

Valve Hinting at the Development of Standalone VR Headset

Valve, the renowned company behind popular games and the Steam Deck hardware, is known for keeping secrets when it comes to their development plans. However, a recent update to the Steam client has sparked speculation that Valve is secretly working on a highly anticipated standalone VR headset.

Brad Lynch, a technical analyst and expert in Steam data mining, discovered that the latest update to the Steam client includes VR-specific strings related to batteries. This discovery seems to support the ongoing rumors that Valve is actively preparing the platform for the release of standalone VR glasses.

Furthermore, the update mentions the addition of new UI elements, icons, and animations to the VR section of the Steam client. These additions are unlikely to be intended for competing VR glasses, further fueling the speculation around Valve’s secret VR project.

Adding to the intrigue, South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency (RAA) recently certified a “low-power wireless device” from Valve. While it is uncertain if this device is indeed a standalone VR headset, the radio certification specifically mentions its use of the 5 GHz wireless band.

Although Valve has yet to make any public announcements regarding the development of standalone VR glasses, industry experts believe that the company may be poised to launch a “standalone Index” in 2024. The Valve Index is widely regarded as the top-performing PC VR headset, known for its exceptional quality, performance, and comfort.

In early 2022, Valve boss Gabe Newell referred to the Steam Deck handheld console as a “stepping stone to standalone VR hardware.” He also emphasized that the Steam Deck is a capable and high-performing device that can be used for VR applications, hinting at Valve’s interest in the VR market.

As competition intensifies in the VR industry, notably between Apple and Meta (formerly Facebook), Valve appears to be preparing for its entry into the standalone VR market. Fans eagerly await an official announcement from Valve regarding their mystery VR project, which could potentially revolutionize the gaming and VR landscape.

