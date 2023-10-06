Valve’s Steam Deck Potential Reveal of Upgraded Model, FCC Certification Suggests

Valve’s Steam Deck, the handheld game console that has sparked a resurgence in the market, may soon have a new generation model. Recently, certification documents for a facelifted version of the device were discovered on the US FCC website, providing a glimpse into what the future holds for the popular gaming device.

The documents reveal that Valve has submitted an application for a new Steam Deck, codenamed 1030, which received verification on August 13. However, the FCC has only approved the specifications for Wi-Fi 6E network connection and the Bluetooth chip FC66E, leaving other details about the device unknown at this time.

But before gamers get too excited, Valve’s development engineer, Pierre-Loup Griffais, recently dampened expectations by stating that the surfaced model is likely not the highly anticipated second-generation Steam Deck. Instead, it is believed to be a slightly revised version of the current model.

Griffais emphasized the value of the Steam Deck in providing developers with stable and long-term equipment. He highlighted the careful evaluation required for making performance changes to the device, stating that adjustments will only be made when there is a clear upgrade. Valve remains attentive to hardware trends and changes in body architecture, suggesting that the debut of the new console may not be imminent.

In the meantime, gaming enthusiasts can stay updated with the latest news by downloading the APP, which offers a chance to win prizes every day without the need to draw or grab. Additionally, a list of the top 10 best-selling latest games has been revealed, with Sony’s PS boasting an impressive presence with five models on the list.

As the gaming community eagerly waits for the next iteration of the Steam Deck, Valve continues to prioritize delivering an exceptional gaming experience while adapting to the ever-evolving demands of the industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

