文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Poncle’s Vampire Survivor was an instant hit when it released on PC last month. Its addictive gameplay is all about surviving waves of attacking monsters, and new audiences joined the Xbox fun a week ago after it was added to Game Pass.

Playing is now easier than ever, as Poncle has added support for touch controls. If you have Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes Xbox cloud gaming), you can enjoy Vampire Survivor on your smartphone without any peripherals.

Basically, a great game just got better and more accessible.

