Vampire Survivors is Steam Deck’s most played game this October – Vampire Survivors

Valve released a list showing the most played games on Steam Deck in October. Fittingly, in the creepiest month of the year, Vampire Survivor was the most played game of the month, although Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 were second, respectively and third.

As for what the rest of the titles are in the top ten, they are; Stardew Valley, No Man’s Sky, Fallout 4, Hades, Persona 5 Royal, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Grand Theft Auto V.

Valve also released a list of the top 10 games by average daily users, and surprisingly, Vampire Survivor also topped the list. However, this list is a bit different, as Persona 5 Royal is number two, Uncharted: Legacy of the Rogue Collection is number three, Gotham Knights, Potion Economics, Coral Island, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Victoria 3 , triangular strategies and signals make up the rest of the top ten.

