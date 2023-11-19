Vangerow calls for the right to repair for fairness and the environment

Greentech LIVE Conference Steffen Vangerow Right to repair

If we want to reduce resource consumption, we have to use technical devices for longer. To make this possible, Vangerow advocates more repairs.

Steffen Vangerow is committed to a new repair culture

Who knows it: your cell phone or washing machine breaks and you actually want to have it repaired. But unfortunately, the replacement parts are almost more expensive than buying a new one.

This is one of many points that Steffen Vangerow from Vangerow GmbH denounces, and why he founded the “Round Table Repair” together with other interest groups in 2015. From a consumer perspective, they lobby for a right to repair and to establish a new repair culture.

“Vangerow is basically a network with almost 1,000 repair companies in Germany and we also take care of the right to repair,” explains Steffen Vangerow at the Greentech.LIVE conference.

Greentech.LIVE Conference 23.-24.11.2023 (Fall Edition)

“In my view, repairs are the lever for reducing resource consumption because we could use the devices for much longer.”

Many obstacles to repair are located on the manufacturer’s side

One of his goals is to keep manufacturer-independent repairs alive, but this has become increasingly difficult in recent years. The reasons for this are varied.

On the one hand, there are obstacles from the manufacturer. High spare part prices, a lack of compatibility, software and a lack of training from the manufacturers make the whole thing more difficult.

In addition, the price of new equipment is disproportionately high compared to the spare parts. According to a Vangerow survey, 74 percent of consumers surveyed had already decided against a repair because of the price.

Too few repairers, too many misleading labels

Vangerow also sees politics and society as a whole as being partly to blame.

“Misunderstanding eco-labels give the impression that I have to throw away my old device. When it comes to new devices, people forget that the production also uses resources, as does the transport, disposal and recycling of the old device,” complains Vangerow.

He adds: “There is also a problem for society as a whole. On the one hand, that we have far too few repairers, and also this move away from specialist retailers towards online retailers and discounters.”

“We need more freedom and fair competition.”

To strengthen the repair, some broad-based changes would be needed.

“The most important point is that we need an adequate supply of spare parts. I’m a big fan of the fact that we have standardized or compatible components in the industry and that manufacturers have a real interest in producing quality.”

In his opinion, manufacturers should have an interest in such good quality that their components will continue to be purchased even if there are fewer products. Instead of constantly asking people to buy new ones, there needs to be a change to competition in the spare parts market. At best, the industry itself should agree on standards and compatibility in this area.

More decision-making power for consumers when it comes to the right to repair

Offering free spare parts during the warranty period could play a further role.

On the consumer side, this could, conversely, lead to more decision-making power whether or not to have a device repaired. However, it is important to educate consumers in this area.

“We have to have good, positive examples. What shouldn’t happen to us is that we have a broken device and don’t even think that it could be repaired.”

