VanMoof on the verge of extinction: everything you need to know now

VanMoof, the once innovative bike company, is on the brink of collapse. Money problems and the departure of key employees threaten VanMoof’s future. For owners of VanMoof e-bikes there is the possibility to secure the Bluetooth key to continue using the bike without the VanMoof app. Nevertheless, questions regarding repairs and warranty services in the event of a possible insolvency of the company remain unanswered.

Money problems threaten the future

According to sources at TechCrunch, VanMoof is looking for fresh cash to keep the company afloat. Although bankruptcy was averted at the beginning of the year, the situation remains unclear. Investors understandably have little interest in endlessly supporting the business financially. The end seems inevitable.

The signs are that VanMoof has failed. The company hasn’t been able to get back into the black, and even if it manages to raise enough cash in the short term, the future looks bleak. The loss of the summer business further exacerbates the situation.

Key people are leaving the sinking ship

The situation is further aggravated as the CEO and key employees have already left the company. There is no official statement from the bike company, and the brand is not making any statements to the media. A worrying signal that gives little hope for improvement.

VanMoof tries to maintain the outward appearance that everything is fine. Posts are even actively shared on Instagram. But the questions from the concerned users are piling up. There are rumors about a possible update this week, but there is no certainty at this time.

Existing VanMoof bikes now e-waste?

While the company may be going out of business, that doesn’t mean the VanMoof e-bikes it’s already selling will become useless immediately. You can still drive them without the VanMoof app, although some functionality will be lost. However, there are solutions to this problem.

In this way you can continue to secure app access to your VanMoof bike

Meanwhile, the question is what will happen to the existing VanMoof e-bikes if the company actually fails. For example, the app or the server could be taken offline. The good news is that the bikes can still be used without the VanMoof app. However, there are some limitations and features will be lost.

There are solutions for those who still want to connect their e-bike to their smartphone. The “Vanmoof Encryption Key Exporter” allows users to backup the Bluetooth key. There are different possibilities for this:

Experienced users can install the tool via Docker by following the instructions on Github. Alternatively, you can log in to the developer’s website with the VanMoof credentials. Care should be taken here as this is an independent vendor and VanMoof does not guarantee direct support. If you have concerns about disclosing your login data, you should choose the manual installation method. After successful registration you will receive the encryption code for the bike. This should be kept safe in order to be able to access the e-bike functions via a third-party app in the event that the VanMoof services are discontinued.

The “Bikey” app is also available as an alternative for iOS users, while an Android version is being worked on. With this app, the key can be backed up and used when needed. However, the app currently only works with certain models, while support for other models is in the works. We’ll link both downloads for you below – as soon as the Android version is available, you’ll find it here directly with us.

‎Bikey App (Free, App Store) →

In addition to the uncertainty surrounding the app, the financial difficulties also pose other problems. Since the company uses special components instead of standard parts, repairs and the receipt of spare parts are dependent on the availability of the manufacturer. It is also unclear when and if users will get their e-bikes sent in for repairs back, especially in view of the impending insolvency.

