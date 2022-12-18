Google new Nest Wifi Pro

Matter, a new generation of universal smart home connection protocol, was officially launched. The main promoters, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon, are adding this new specification to their products one after another. Google also officially announced that its Nest and Android devices have joined Matter support, no need to install or download any updates.

In terms of the names of smart home products, including Google Home, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (first and second generation), Nest Hub Max and the latest Nest Wifi Pro, etc., can use Wi- Fi or Thread-style Matter connections, some of which can become connection hubs. At the same time, the Android device side will also have a Fast Pair method to pair with Matter devices, and handle the settings of smart home devices with an experience “as fast as pairing headphones”.

Not surprisingly, Google has announced that from the end of this year to the beginning of 2023, it will successively launch more products that support the Matter protocol (CES 2023?), so that this long-awaited universal smart home connection ecosystem can thrive.