Home Technology Various active Google smart home devices officially support Matter
Technology

Various active Google smart home devices officially support Matter

by admin
Various active Google smart home devices officially support Matter

Google new Nest Wifi Pro

Matter, a new generation of universal smart home connection protocol, was officially launched. The main promoters, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon, are adding this new specification to their products one after another. Google also officially announced that its Nest and Android devices have joined Matter support, no need to install or download any updates.

In terms of the names of smart home products, including Google Home, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (first and second generation), Nest Hub Max and the latest Nest Wifi Pro, etc., can use Wi- Fi or Thread-style Matter connections, some of which can become connection hubs. At the same time, the Android device side will also have a Fast Pair method to pair with Matter devices, and handle the settings of smart home devices with an experience “as fast as pairing headphones”.

Not surprisingly, Google has announced that from the end of this year to the beginning of 2023, it will successively launch more products that support the Matter protocol (CES 2023?), so that this long-awaited universal smart home connection ecosystem can thrive.

See also  The M2 Max processor appeared on Geekbench, and the performance improvement is not as strong as imagined - Qooah

You may also like

Social networks aren’t dying, they’re shrinking

NASA project leader: Humans will be living on...

The first life in the solar system on...

“Monster Strike” and “Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another...

Steam Deck designer: There is no performance upgrade...

3D is not the most amazing technology in...

The 4 billion-dollar startups in which Arnault, the...

Do you want to give a camera as...

In order to pursue the consistency of performance,...

Mobile telephony, Christmas promotions to save. The guide...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy