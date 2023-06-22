VAT campaign started with lots of top deals

The popular VAT-free campaign has just started at MediaMarkt, where you can get VAT waived on the majority of the range and save a lot. We have compiled all the information for you and show you which deals are really worthwhile.

VAT free campaign at MediaMarkt: How it works

If you are planning a purchase, you should definitely stop by at MediaMarkt. The well-known VAT campaign has started there again, giving you a 19 percent discount on almost all products in stock (view campaign at MediaMarkt). The effective discount is 15.966 percentsince the 19 percent is deducted from the sales price including VAT and the VAT is not actually waived. The final price is only displayed in the shopping cart. This makes it possible to secure numerous products at the previous best price.

About the VAT campaign at MediaMarkt

The action is on Started June 22, 2023 at 8 p.m and runs not only online, but also in the branches until June 26, 2023. You should hurry up with the orders, because experience from the last few years shows that popular products in particular are quickly sold out. Some brands like Apple or Sonos and voucher or mobile phone cards are generally excluded from the discount campaign.

MediaMarkt: The best offers from the VAT campaign

We have selected a selection of the best deals for you here, which are significantly cheaper than the next best offer in the price comparison. Smartphones, televisions, storage media and much more are included. The discount has not yet been taken into account in the displayed prices.

LG OLED65C27LA OLED-TV (65 Zoll)

Instead of 3,099 euros RRP: 4K television with smart TV functions, webOS 22 with LG ThinQ and 120 Hz refresh rate.

LG 65NANO766QA NanoCell (65 Zoll)

Instead of 1,199 euros RRP: 4K television with smart TV functions, webOS22 with LG ThinQ and 60 Hz refresh rate.

Hisense 43A6CG LED-TV (43 Zoll)

Instead of 499 euros RRP: 43-inch smart TV with 4K resolution, integrated triple tuner and 3x HDMI, 2x USB ports.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus (128 GB)

Instead of 299 euros RRP: 11-inch tablet with HD display, 128 GB memory, 4 GB RAM and Android 11 as an inexpensive all-rounder for the home office, at home or on the go.

Samsung Galaxy A14 (64 GB)

Instead of 199 euros RRP: Dual SIM smartphone with Android 13.0, 6.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED display and 4 GB RAM.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus (1 TB)

Instead of 46.99 euros: internal SSD / hard disk with M.2 via NVMe and up to 3,500 MB/s read or 3,300 MB/s write.

SanDisk Portable SSD (1 TB)

Instead of 92.99 euros: external SSD with 1 TB memory and transfer speeds of up to 520 MB/s.

JBL Charge 4

Instead of 179 euros RRP: Portable Bluetooth speaker with up to 20 hours of battery life. Water resistant.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute (2022)

Instead of 649 euros RRP: Premium stick vacuum with light beam on the brush, LCD display and five nozzles.

Samsung DW60M6040BB/EG

Instead of 899 euros RRP: Fully integrated dishwasher, 598 mm wide, maximum volume of 44 dB (A) and energy efficiency class E.

BEAK WLM81434NPSA

Instead of 879 euros RRP: washing machine with 8 kg load capacity, 1400 rpm and energy efficiency class A.

JBL SB 120

Instead of 169 euros RRP: 2.0 soundbar with HDMI.

Siemens TE651509DE EQ.6 Plus S100

Instead of 1,259 euros RRP: Fully automatic coffee machine with constant brewing temperature, steam cleaning and double-cup function.

Don’t forget to compare prices

Of course you should compare the prices before buying at MediaMarkt. Just because the retailer gives you an effective discount of around 16 percent does not mean that the best prices are achieved as a result. So take the time to compare prices and only buy if it’s worth it.

