[VBA專案] Solve the problem of truncating the left zero padding when opening CSV in Excel

A recent discussion on the LINE Meiko micro-course channel brought up the age-old problem of importing CSV files into Excel. It was discovered that this issue has plagued users for quite some time. While there are multiple solutions available on the Internet, one user shared a method using Excel’s [From Text File] option to import CSV files, followed by a few manual steps to complete the process. However, the user noted that repeating these steps multiple times can be tedious and cumbersome.

For those unfamiliar, Comma-Separated Values (CSV) files store table data, such as numbers and text, in plain text format. To address these import issues, a netizen shared their discovery from 11 years ago, celebrating their ability to use Excel VBA to solve the problem. After extensive research and late-night studying, the user successfully designed a VBA solution to streamline the process.

The innovation lies in passing the CSV file through [From Text File] when importing into Excel, changing all fields to [text] to ensure that the original data is accurately displayed. This approach facilitates easy modification, inspection, or viewing of the data. The user also developed a one-click export to CSV feature through VBA, allowing for the quick export of modified data with the option to specify a different file name.

In closing, the user encouraged others to continue following their work and the Meiko micro-class channel. They also welcomed individuals to join the LINE community for further discussion on VBA-related topics. As a final note, the user shared a motivating quote: “The most guaranteed investment in the world is to invest in your own head!!”

The ongoing conversation and collaboration within the community are essential for further advancements in addressing challenges related to VBA and CSV file import issues.

