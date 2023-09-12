Vegan salmon fillet from the 3D printer ends up at Billa

The Austrian food tech startup Revo Foods is known for its plant-based 3D-printed salmon fillet (we reported). Now the young company is bringing this salmon fillet onto the market with Rewe/Billa. According to the startup, “The Filet”, a salmon fillet based on mycoprotein, is the first 3D printed food in the world that is available in supermarkets. This is an important milestone for this technology as it is now ready for industrial production.

Revo Foods presents plant-based 3D-printed salmon fillets and wants to go to the USA

Vegan salmon consists of mushroom protein

The fillet consists of mycoprotein, i.e. mushroom protein, which is said to have juicy plant fibers and a high nutritional value. Mushroom protein also requires fewer resources (water, emissions) to produce than conventional fish production. Since Mycoprotein was not yet suitable for 3D food printing, Revo Foods, together with the Swedish manufacturer Mycorena, developed a new version of the product “Promyc”, which is intended to lead to higher fibrousness during 3D printing. This development was supported with European funds totaling 1.5 million euros.

With the vegan salmon fillet, Revo Foods wants to combat increasing overfishing. A large proportion of global fish stocks are already being overfished, which poses a great risk of collapse of marine ecosystems. This would not only be catastrophic for marine biodiversity, but also for the approximately three billion people who depend on this biodiversity.

Revo Foods has developed a new 3D printing method

Despite the dramatic loss of coral reefs and the increasing contamination of fish by heavy metals and microplastics, the demand for fish has risen sharply in recent decades. A sustainable solution is vegan fish products, which are made from plant-based ingredients without overfishing. However, until now there have been no alternatives for complex products such as fish fillets.

A new 3D extrusion technology developed by Revo Foods is intended to enable the seamless integration of vegan fat into plant-based protein fibers for the first time. This should result in authentic fish alternatives with the typical juicy fibers of fish fillets. Using the patented 3D MassFormer technology, Revo Foods has developed the first continuous production process that enables mass production of 3D printed foods.

Technology also relevant for vegan steaks and the like

“3D food printing is a creative revolution. For the first time, completely new products can be created that create taste experiences that are otherwise only known from Michelin restaurants. It allows us to completely reimagine food production and put people at the heart of this technology,” says Robin Simsa, CEO of Revo Foods.

This development is also relevant for meat alternatives, as it could create a completely new category of complex products such as vegan steaks and fillets. The first partner for the launch of The Filet on September 14th is Rewe/Billa. Customers across Europe can also order the product in the Revo Foods online shop from October 1st.

