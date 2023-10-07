Vela Pulsar Shatters Gamma Ray Records with Highest-Ever Emission

New Generation Telescope Detects Highest Gamma Ray Ever Recorded from Vela Pulsar

Using the new generation Atmospheric Imaging Cherenkov Telescope (IACT) system, scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery. They have detected the highest gamma ray ever recorded emanating from the Vela pulsar. The gamma ray emitted has an energy of 20 TeV, which is 10 trillion times the energy of visible light.

The observation poses a major challenge to pulsar gamma ray theory. The energy of this gamma ray wave is 200 times more powerful than any previously observed gamma rays from the Vela pulsar. This astounding finding has prompted researchers to reevaluate their understanding of the mechanism behind the pulsar’s powerful radiation.

A pulsar is formed from the remnants of a supernova explosion, and it is essentially a core with a diameter of only 20 kilometers. The pulsar rotates rapidly and has an immense magnetic field. It emits beams of electromagnetic radiation from its magnetic poles, which can be observed as flashes when they align with the Earth.

Scientists believe that the source of this pulse radiation is electrons accelerated by the pulsar’s magnetosphere. As these electrons are pushed outward, they gain energy and are released as radiation beams. The Vela pulsar, located 1,000 light-years away from Earth, is the brightest pulsar in the radio wave band and the brightest persistent cosmic gamma ray source in the GeV range. Normally, the radiation abruptly ends after reaching the GeV level, indicating that the electrons escape the pulsar’s magnetosphere.

However, using the High Energy Stereoscopic System (HESS) belonging to the “Atmospheric Cherenkov Image Telescope (IACT) System,” scientists have made a remarkable discovery. They found that the Vela pulsar released a new radiation beam with an energy of TeV level. This energy level is approximately 200 times higher than any previously detected radiation energy from the pulsar.

This discovery suggests that electrons may travel further than the magnetosphere range. It also indicates the existence of a well-structured magnetic field outside the standard acceleration region. The researchers speculate that the movement of neutron star winds may accelerate particle emissions.

The team of scientists plans to further investigate whether the Vela pulsar emits higher-energy gamma rays. They will also use the HESS telescope to search for high-energy gamma ray emissions around other pulsars.

This groundbreaking research has been published in the journal Nature Astronomy. It opens up new possibilities for understanding the complex physical processes surrounding dead stars. The discovery of such high-energy gamma rays challenges existing theories and raises exciting questions about the nature of these celestial phenomena.

(First image source: DESY Laboratory)

