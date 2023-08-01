Venba: A Thought-Provoking Culinary Game Exploring Immigration and Racism

New Indie Game Venba Seeks to Bridge the Gap and Explore the Immigrant Experience

In a world where it’s often difficult to comprehend the challenges faced by others, Visai Games has released a new narrative cooking game called Venba. The game aims to provide players with a deeper understanding of the immigrant experience, particularly that of an Indian family who emigrated to Canada in the 1990s.

Venba tells the beautifully animated story of a family, primarily focusing on the mother, Venba. The game explores the hardships they encountered as they left their homeland in search of a fresh start, as well as the surprising moments that came their way. It cleverly combines branching dialogue and cooking segments to provide a unique and engaging narrative experience.

Although the game is relatively short and can be completed in just two hours, it manages to effectively convey the struggles faced by the family. Players begin by following a young Venba and her husband as they navigate financial insecurity and the challenges of being foreign-educated immigrants looking for opportunities in a new country. As the story progresses, time jumps forward to explore the experiences of their young son, a Canadian citizen of Tamil descent, as he searches for his own place in the world. The story continues with several touching scenes until it reaches its conclusion with an older Venba, who finds peace after a demanding and challenging life.

What makes Venba truly special is its ability to make players empathize with the characters and their journey, even without any spoken dialogue. The written text allows players to understand their motivations, personalities, while the culinary aspects of the game add another layer of depth and personality. Players must cook a series of Tamil dishes to commemorate important occasions in Venba’s life. Though the recipes may be smudged or incomplete due to wear and tear, players must rely on their problem-solving skills, intuition, and Venba’s memories to recreate the meals as they should be.

While the gameplay mechanics are simple and accessible, some players have expressed a desire for more complex recipe puzzles to challenge their skills further. However, the game’s visually striking South Indian food-inspired color palette and engaging narrative more than compensate for any simplicity in the puzzles.

In conclusion, Venba offers a thought-provoking and emotional experience that sheds light on the immigrant experience in an accessible way. Its combination of culinary gameplay, engaging storytelling, and visually appealing art style make it a game worth investing 1-2 hours in. This indie gem serves as a reminder that games have the power to connect players with diverse experiences and deepen their understanding of others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

