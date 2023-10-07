Verge Aero™ presents new X7™ drone

Verge Aero’s integrated system. Developed to make it easier for operators to enter the world of drone light shows.

DALLAS, Texas – October 4, 2023 – Verge Aero, the leading total solution for drone show technology, today introduced its new Verge Aero™ X7™ light show drone. The UAS complements the Verge Aero product range with a powerful drone equipped with the latest technology to further simplify entry and access to holistic drone show technology. With the fully integrated and user-friendly software for the design and management of drone light shows, as well as probably the most attractive pricing currently available, the Verge Aero X7 will significantly lower the hurdles and entry level for drone show providers. It enables individuals and companies to implement drone shows of any size and complexity, for any occasion. The introductory offer for new customers is available now.

“Verge Aero’s mission is to make drone light shows ubiquitous. With our user-friendly show design and management software, Verge Aero offers drone show operators a comprehensive, all-in-one solution at a price that can represent a major breakthrough in the availability of this exciting and new technology,” said Nils Thorjussen, CEO of Verge Aero . “The Verge Aero X7 represents the latest state of the art and makes it possible to meet the ever-increasing need for drone light shows. At the same time, it removes the numerous entry hurdles that interested parties have previously faced and enables easy access to this industry.

We are excited to see how the Verge Aero X7 will democratize the drone light show market.”

The system was presented at this year’s UP.Summit, a meeting where the world‘s most innovative minds come together to discuss the future of mobility.

The design of the X7 was specially developed for space-saving storage and transport. It offers the latest technology for long life and performance. The X7 features a new battery system for fast charging and longer life, significantly more accurate GPS, improved wind and rain resistance, and user-friendly improvements to the onboard control software.

The Verge Aero X7 easily integrates into any of the company’s existing fleet with the flagship drone Through the technological innovations of the X7, Verge Aero’s hardware and software solution can significantly contribute to improving operations and workflows to define unique performance standards in the industry. This unified and simplified system significantly reduces the operating costs and technical requirements associated with other drone show systems.

X7 drone technology is powered by Verge Aero’s software specifically designed for drone shows, including:

-Verge Aero Design Studio, the industry’s most advanced design software;

-Verge Aero Flight Control Hub, the control center for flight planning of its own drone fleet;

-Verge Aero’s Skystream app, which provides operators with branding opportunities and further engages audiences through high-quality, synchronized audio delivery to viewers’ devices.

All Verge Aero customers receive access to a digital content library, collaboration opportunities and tailored support and training to help them take off safely and reliably at every stage of their ability.

As part of the X7 launch, the Verge Aero team is offering a starter pack for first-time customers looking to start their own drone show business. The package contains 50 drones and offers full access to the software and training options to optimize your own drone show production. This starter pack is offered at a discounted price and is in keeping with Verge Aero’s mission to democratize the drone show industry. For more information about Verge Aero’s comprehensive drone show solution, the X7, visit www.verge.aero/systems.

Verge Aero

About Verge Aero:

Founded in 2016 by a dedicated start-up team, Verge Aero has established itself as a leading provider of drone show technology. With numerous global successes, the company has continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible, presenting drone shows around the world. With customized drone show solutions, Verge Aero has changed the way audiences experience drone shows and enabled operators around the world to successfully enter the world of drone shows. Find out more at www.verge.aero

Company contact

Verge Aero (Verge Inc.)

Peter Smiatek

1705 Robert S Light Blvd 101

78610 Buda, TX USA

+1.267.606.4470

Press contact

Verge Aero

Peter Smiatek

Gütersloher Str. 66

33397 Rietberg

052449025300

